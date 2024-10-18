Patrick Kane Reveals Reasons Behind Re-Signing with Red Wings

Former three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane, currently playing his 18th professional season in the NHL, decided to sign a contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings in July.

Instead of chasing a ring elsewhere, Kane opted to stay with the rebuilding Wings. The veteran signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the possibility of earning up to $6.5 million in performance bonuses.

Speaking to Daily Faceoff on Wednesday, Kane opened up about the reasons behind his decision to re-ink a deal with Detroit.

More than anything, Kane explained how his relationship with his teammates played a crucial role in his ultimate decision.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) looks down during a stoppage in play. Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

“[DeBrincat] is probably one of the bigger reasons why I came back [to Detroit],” Kane said. “Just being with the whole group last year, you become close with a lot of the guys and develop chemistry on the ice — you know, Larks [Larkin], Alex, Razor [Lucas Raymond], and [Moritz] Seider — guys like that, that you enjoy being around every day.”

Kane also emphasized the importance of having fun with teammates and fostering a positive atmosphere, both in practice and during games, at this point in his career.

At the end of the day, Kane has already won everything at his reach, so it's reasonable for him to have priorities outside of ring-chasing.

“You want to make it fun, you want to enjoy it — being around your teammates and having fun out there," Kane said. "I think we do that a lot in practice and try to get the best out of each other too.“

Despite Detroit's slow start to the season, Kane remains optimistic about the Red Wings' potential amid their rebuilding process. The team currently sits dead-last in eighth place in the Atlantic Division with a 1–3–0 record.

Kane is well aware of the Red Wings' struggles to return to playoff contention, something they haven't done since the 2016 postseason.

“Yeah, you hear it (outside noise about the Wings having to make the playoffs once and for all), Kane said. "One of the teams probably has to take the next step eventually, right?

“You go through a rebuild for six, seven, eight years—all of a sudden it’s time to take that next step.

"I guess we’ll see which one does it.”

After landing Kane last season, and even though the veteran missed the first few weeks of the year injured, the Red Wings posted their first positive record since the 2016-17 season earning a .555 point percentage through a 41-32-0 record.

Related: Red Wings Coach Adds Fuel to Igor Shesterkin's Saga: 'Good Agent'