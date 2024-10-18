Open in App
    An injured OKC Thunder edges past undermanned Atlanta Hawks in preseason finale

    By Arjun Julka,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GVKOo_0wBxaoeV00

    Going into the preseason finale against the Hawks, Thunder Nation was preparing not to have Isaiah Hartenstein for the start of the season, diagnosed with a left-hand fracture, which he suffered in the previous game against the Nuggets.

    Set to miss 5-6 weeks, OKC would have to reshuffle positions and promote Cason Wallace to the starting lineup. Nonetheless, it was a tight contest between the two teams before tragedy struck Thunder again. During a play in the second quarter, Jalen Williams landed awkwardly, suffering an ankle sprain. He wouldn't return.

    In the 16 minutes he played, the Gonzaga star had 15 points, four rebounds, and two blocks, going 5-for-10 from the field.

    Chet continued his attacking game in the paint, making all the right cuts and throwing down alley-oops. The seven-foot center has been building an interior game.

    Atlanta's fouls help OKC seal the win

    Both teams were neck-to-neck for most of the game. However, Thunder's ability to get to the free-throw line made a difference. Getting into officiating trouble, the Hawks exceeded the home team 22-12 in fouls.

    Coach Mark Daigneault's unit had 25 attempts from the FT line, compared to Quin Snyder's roster, which had a mere five appearances. Nonetheless, the Hawks also had some positives, courtesy of rookie Kobe Bufkin's 31-point performance.

    The Hawks rested most of their starting lineup, including Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson, and Clint Capela, in the game against the Thunder.

    Thunder to kick off the season without two starters?

    Though we're yet to hear a confirmation on J-Dub, Hartenstein is unlikely to return before the December month. Top contenders to win the chip, Coach Daigneault and Co., find themselves in a challenging situation.

    Fortunately, the Thunder has enough talent to care for matters until Hartenstein and Williams are 100%. Cason Wallace and Ousmane Dieng continue to show glimpses of potential.

    Related: Is Dillon Jones already looking like the steal of the 2024 draft?

