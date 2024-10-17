Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews Reacts to Breaking Scoring Drought

It took the new Toronto Maple Leafs captain four games and nearly a full week of waiting to break through, but Auston Matthews finally put the puck on the net on Wednesday.

Matthews led the Leafs victory over the Los Angeles Kings finding the back of the net on Wednesday night, scoring his first goal of the season in the undisputable 6-2 triumph.

After going three games without a goal or point to open the season, Matthews admitted it was a relief to get off the mark.

“It's good to see one fall and it’s a little bit of a weight lifted off your shoulders,” Matthews said post-game, via Toronto Sun's Terry Koshan .

Despite downplaying the drought, it was clear the star forward might have been feeling a sense of urgency given his low start to the campaign.

Not only did Matthews score a goal, but he also finished the game with two assists to make it three points in Wednesday's matchup alone.

“You want to contribute every night, and it’s not going to go in every night,” Matthews said . “It’s good to see one fall and it’s a little bit of a weight lifted off your shoulders a bit.”

Matthews’ goal came midway through the first period when he ripped a wrist shot past Kings goaltender David Rittich after missing his first shot on goal.

The goal seemed to ignite both Matthews and his team, as the Maple Leafs went on to dominate the Kings from then on, albeit it came with Toronto already up 1-0 on the scoreboard.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates after scoring a goal. Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Fellow star forwards Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares added three assists, an assist and a goal, and a goal respectively.

The scoring didn’t stop at the top of the order. Bobby McMann scored twice, Morgan Rielly tallied a goal and assist, and Max Domi continued his playmaking streak with two more assists to reach five on the year.

Despite the absence of Max Pacioretty, who head coach Craig Berube made a healthy scratch, Toronto's offense didn't miss the veteran and thrived as they secured their third win of the season to go 3-1 through four games.

Related: Oilers Linked to Disgruntled Maple Leafs' Defenseman in Trade