Cason Wallace has left a striking early impression on his teammates and coaches

The Oklahoma City Thunder took care of business Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets, winning 124-94. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 19 points in just 20 minutes of action, OKC made quick work of a Nuggets team without reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and star point guard Jamal Murray.

It was encouraging to see the Thunder — minus the departed Josh Giddey — play their starting lineup from last season, with Isaiah Hartenstein, in what could have been a preview of the regular season.

While the starters did their thing, it is rarely an OKC victory without key contributions from the bench, as it delivered a difference-making blend of offense and defense.

Standing out from the rest

Oklahoma City saw three bench players with double-figures scoring in Tuesday night’s win. Alex Caruso, who led the second unit, was +7 in under 20 minutes of action. Ousmane Dieng was a +22 and scored 10 points, and the sharpshooting Isaiah Joe cashed in 4-of-8 3-pointers.

While there was enough praise to go around after the game, it may not have been his most stunning night in the box sheet, but 20-year-old Cason Wallace showcased his quickly improving two-way profile and hustled in his team’s runaway victory.

“He’s way better,” said Mark Daigneault of the former lottery pick following the preseason win. “From this time last year, [he’s] like a completely different player, which is expected of young guys. He’s gained weight, and he’s stronger. I think there’s confidence that comes from that and the work he has put in.”

In 20 minutes of action against Denver, Cason hit 3-of-8 shots, went 1-of-4 from the 3-point line, and tallied seven points, four rebounds, and two assists. But the stat of the night was the five steals, demonstrating his uncanny ability to read passing lanes and his incredible anticipation.

His IQ on defense is beyond description for a player his age, and it’s why he has quickly become an integral piece of the puzzle. His ability to sniff out plays while they are happening is what keeps him on the court for longer stretchers. Then, when you consider that he has already become an elite outside shooter, it is clear why Daigneault has come to trust him as much as he does.

It already appears that Wallace won’t go anywhere near the dreaded “sophomore slump” and will continue turning the page as he becomes more familiar with his role. The quality of his second season can strongly influence how much the Thunder will continue to rely on him.

