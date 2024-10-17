Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Cason Wallace has left a striking early impression on his teammates and coaches

    By Adel Ahmad,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlGWu_0wALbemJ00

    The Oklahoma City Thunder took care of business Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets, winning 124-94. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 19 points in just 20 minutes of action, OKC made quick work of a Nuggets team without reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and star point guard Jamal Murray.

    It was encouraging to see the Thunder — minus the departed Josh Giddey — play their starting lineup from last season, with Isaiah Hartenstein, in what could have been a preview of the regular season.

    While the starters did their thing, it is rarely an OKC victory without key contributions from the bench, as it delivered a difference-making blend of offense and defense.

    Standing out from the rest

    Oklahoma City saw three bench players with double-figures scoring in Tuesday night’s win. Alex Caruso, who led the second unit, was +7 in under 20 minutes of action. Ousmane Dieng was a +22 and scored 10 points, and the sharpshooting Isaiah Joe cashed in 4-of-8 3-pointers.

    While there was enough praise to go around after the game, it may not have been his most stunning night in the box sheet, but 20-year-old Cason Wallace showcased his quickly improving two-way profile and hustled in his team’s runaway victory.

    “He’s way better,” said Mark Daigneault of the former lottery pick following the preseason win. “From this time last year, [he’s] like a completely different player, which is expected of young guys. He’s gained weight, and he’s stronger. I think there’s confidence that comes from that and the work he has put in.”

    In 20 minutes of action against Denver, Cason hit 3-of-8 shots, went 1-of-4 from the 3-point line, and tallied seven points, four rebounds, and two assists. But the stat of the night was the five steals, demonstrating his uncanny ability to read passing lanes and his incredible anticipation.

    His IQ on defense is beyond description for a player his age, and it’s why he has quickly become an integral piece of the puzzle. His ability to sniff out plays while they are happening is what keeps him on the court for longer stretchers. Then, when you consider that he has already become an elite outside shooter, it is clear why Daigneault has come to trust him as much as he does.

    It already appears that Wallace won’t go anywhere near the dreaded “sophomore slump” and will continue turning the page as he becomes more familiar with his role. The quality of his second season can strongly influence how much the Thunder will continue to rely on him.

    Related: SGA dominates in the first half against Denver, picks up an ‘A’ letter grade

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Everybody's Saying The Same Thing About Warriors' Undefeated Preseason
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Dominican Coach 'Likely Option' as Tony Bennett Replacement
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Lakers Coach Drops Blunt Response on Firing Concerns
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Greg McElroy Predicts Electric College Football Upset This Weekend
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Postgame Handshake Between LeBron James, Steph Curry Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports3 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    One College Football Program Suffered A Historic Loss On Friday Night
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    5-Star Ohio State Commit Sends Warning to Oregon After Buckeyes' Upset Loss
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeenalast hour
    George Pickens Accidentally Reveals Steelers Starting Quarterback
    Athlon Sports20 hours ago
    NFL Signing Idea Immediately Lands Chiefs $13 Million Wide Receiver
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Dan Lanning Reveals His Insane Morning Alarm Routine as Oregon's Football Coach
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Cowboys Urged To Sign 3-Time All-Pro In 'Last Dance' Move
    Athlon Sports21 hours ago
    Pat McAfee Makes His Thoughts on College GameDay Perfectly Clear After Ohio State-Oregon
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Florida State Coach Mike Norvell Delivers Strong Message After Historic Loss
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    49ers Trade Pitch Lands $25 Million Pro Bowl RB Help Amid Backfield Injuries
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Rece Davis Names Overlooked College Football Team That is a ‘Force’ in the Big 12
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    NFL Franchise Considering Putting Dome Over Its Stadium
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Christian McCaffrey's Wife Olivia Culpo Drops Four-Word Update on 49ers Star
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Christie Sides Sends Strong Message to Caitlin Clark After All-WNBA Announcement
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Charissa Thompson Had Two-Word Reaction to Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce Getting Into It
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy