Jets' Aaron Rodgers Reveals Brutally Honest 1-Word Review Of Bills Loss

If there is one theme to come out of the New York Jets' 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium, it's missed opportunities.

The Jets, under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, were sloppy, and with new play-caller Todd Downing, the offense looked better, with Aaron Rodgers going 23 for 35 for 294 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

But while Rodgers looked perhaps as good as he has in a Jets uniform, there were costly penalties, one of which negated a Braelon Allen touchdown and two missed field goals that capped off a frustrating night.

With the Jets dropping to 2-4, Aaron Rodgers knows time is running out and that his team gifted the Bills a win.

"We need to get going, this was a golden opportunity," Rodgers said . "Some games you win in the NFL and some games you give away. This was a giveaway. I mean, we were terrible in the red zone, missed two field goals, didn't convert on a, you know, two-minute drive. We had plenty of chances, had the momentum, had good drives, moved the ball up and down the field. So disappointing."

East Rutherford, NJ -- October 14, 2024 -- Aaron Rodgers of the Jets leaves the field at the end of the game. The Buffalo Bills came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets. The Jets played their first game under new interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

"Giveaway''? Rodgers isn't wrong. And not even this week's trade for Davante Adams can get it back.

The offense only converted one of their four trips to the red zone, was four of 12 on third downs, constant penalties, plus the two field goal misses, which is rarely a recipe for winning football.

There can be no doubt that the Jets did enough to win this game and, conversely, did everything to lose it, and that's exactly what they did. ... Leaving a "giveaway" feeling for New York's No. 8.