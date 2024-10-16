Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Clippers conduct new charitable effort for LA community

    By Andrei de Guzman,

    2 days ago

    They might be busy and continuing their immense preparations for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Still, it won't stop the Los Angeles Clippers from fulfilling their off-court duties and giving back to the community that consistently supports their success.

    On Sunday after their team practice, many of the Clippers went to The Kia Forum in Inglewood to help volunteers to distribute food packages in need.

    Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Derrick Jones Jr., and Kevin Porter Jr. paid their visit as part of the Clippers representatives to aid the LA Regional Food Bank. They were able to hand out food supplies for around 1,000 families who attended the event.

    A fulfilling experience

    Seeing families smile and get the food they need couldn't be more gratifying for the Clippers. For everyone involved, it's a community service that is worth cherishing.

    “It's cool. I'm just happy people pulled up and get some food for them. It's a good event that we're throwing right now,” Coffey said. “It's good to be able to get back [to the community] and then we go to our moms here, too,” Mann added . “They are getting involved, so it's a good experience for us.”

