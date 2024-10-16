Commanders' 'Identity' Formed In Close Losses?

The Washington Commanders may have lost to the Baltimore Ravens 30-23 at M&T Bank Stadium, but the team can take a lot out of what was, in truth, a game in which they were shown how the big boys of the NFL play.

The new regime under head coach Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels has had a good start, and sitting at 4-2 and leading the NFC East isn't a bad spot to be in.

Still trying to figure out who they are as a team, Quinn says it takes these kinds of losses to help establish exactly what that is.

“You need to be in these hard matches that suck, and you're pissed at the end because you didn't make the play that you needed to make, but that's what an identity is all about,” Quinn said . “They're not formed when you're rolling, they're formed in these tough close games, and we're going to be a lot of close games this season, and I want us to feel like, hey man, we're down for that fight, and when it gets close like that's where we're in our element. We got to be in those ones, and we took an L in a close environment, and we got to learn from it.”

&lparTommy Gilligan-Imagn Images&rpar

Make no mistake, there will be other games that follow a similar pattern for Washington this season, but the hope is that unlike what transpired against Baltimore, the Commanders will make "the" play when they need to.

Of course, there is a chance that the result will be similar to that of the Ravens game, but this Commanders team is on a journey of discovery regarding how they play and how each player reacts to different situations.

The Ravens game was poor, but we will see how this new-look Washington team under Quinn responds when they take on the Carolina Panthers.