Steelers QB Debate Reignites

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set for their matchup against the New York Jets following a commanding 32-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders - but there's a "but.''

Last week, Pittsburgh leaned on its rushing attack , accumulating 183 yards on the ground, while quarterback Justin Fields added 145 passing yards on 14-of-24 attempts and contributed 59 rushing yards.

And what about this week? We have reported that after the Week 6 matchup, Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger weighed in on the quarterback situation, particularly Fields' performance.

"I thought Justin [Fields] played a good game. He went on some spurts where he had a couple of bad throws in a row. I think he’s doing enough. You saw with his legs especially, making things happen." Roethlisberger said.

He also noted that veteran backup Russell Wilson offers a different style of play, emphasizing more of a pocket presence and downfield throws but not the same mobility that Fields brings.

And now along comes a decision from coach Mike Tomlin. Wilson, who has been sidelined with a calf injury, is set to begin taking first-team reps in practice, fueling speculation that the Steelers could be leaning toward starting him. However, Tomlin has yet to confirm any changes, stating that both quarterbacks are "in consideration" for the Week 7 start.

As they prepare for the Jets, who have reunited receiver Davante Adams with Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh will need another strong performance to maintain their momentum and potentially rise in the rankings. With a 4-2 record, the Steelers remain firmly in the playoff hunt but are looking for consistency, especially at the quarterback position.