Bucs Fans All Asking The Same (Fantasy) Question About Bucky Irving & Running Back Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started slow against the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 6, but a second-half performance that saw the offense firing on all cylinders and the defense locking down the Saints leading to a 51-27 victory.

After trailing 27-24 at halftime, the Bucs responded in dominant fashion with the offense scoring at will and the defense holding the Saints in check for the remainder of the game. ... leaving the Bucs with a sort of "good problem to have.''

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The turnaround came despite an early struggle from quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, the rushing attack led by sophomore running back Sean Tucker provided a much-needed spark. Tucker, stepping up for an injured Rachaad White, rushed for a career-high 136 yards on 14 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown that sealed the victory for Tampa Bay .

In the week prior, Bucs Rachaad White and Bucky Irving combined for a 160-yard rushing performance, with White leading the way with 72 yards. Now, Tampa Bay has three running backs with over 140 rushing yards on the season, a sign of the team’s growing backfield depth.

The Buccaneers’ backfield is emerging as a key strength, with Bucky Irving leading the way at 328 rushing yards, White following at 187, and Tucker now sitting at 143 yards after his breakout performance. Coupled with Baker Mayfield’s 136 rushing yards this season, Tampa Bay’s ground game appears well-rounded and poised for more success.

But now Bucs fans are all asking the same (fantasy?) question: Which back starts? Which backs play?

Despite the strong showing from the running backs, they account for only four of the team’s 21 touchdowns this season, as Mayfield’s passing game continues to be the focal point. His connections with receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have been instrumental in the team’s offensive balance.

Related: Bucs' Offense: Coen and Mayfield Hitting Timely Groove

Up next, the Buccaneers will face the Baltimore Ravens , in a matchup that will test Tampa Bay’s newfound ground-game prowess they will face one of the NFL’s top-ranked run defense. With three backs over 140 yards, the Buccaneers are set for a tough challenge in Week 7.