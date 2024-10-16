Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Bucs Fans All Asking The Same (Fantasy) Question About Bucky Irving & Running Back Moves

    By Austin Givan,

    2 days ago

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started slow against the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 6, but a second-half performance that saw the offense firing on all cylinders and the defense locking down the Saints leading to a 51-27 victory.

    After trailing 27-24 at halftime, the Bucs responded in dominant fashion with the offense scoring at will and the defense holding the Saints in check for the remainder of the game. ... leaving the Bucs with a sort of "good problem to have.''

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEzVd_0w97W5YZ00

    Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

    The turnaround came despite an early struggle from quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, the rushing attack led by sophomore running back Sean Tucker provided a much-needed spark. Tucker, stepping up for an injured Rachaad White, rushed for a career-high 136 yards on 14 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown that sealed the victory for Tampa Bay .

    In the week prior, Bucs Rachaad White and Bucky Irving combined for a 160-yard rushing performance, with White leading the way with 72 yards. Now, Tampa Bay has three running backs with over 140 rushing yards on the season, a sign of the team’s growing backfield depth.

    The Buccaneers’ backfield is emerging as a key strength, with Bucky Irving leading the way at 328 rushing yards, White following at 187, and Tucker now sitting at 143 yards after his breakout performance. Coupled with Baker Mayfield’s 136 rushing yards this season, Tampa Bay’s ground game appears well-rounded and poised for more success.

    But now Bucs fans are all asking the same (fantasy?) question: Which back starts? Which backs play?

    Despite the strong showing from the running backs, they account for only four of the team’s 21 touchdowns this season, as Mayfield’s passing game continues to be the focal point. His connections with receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have been instrumental in the team’s offensive balance.

    Related: Bucs' Offense: Coen and Mayfield Hitting Timely Groove

    Up next, the Buccaneers will face the Baltimore Ravens , in a matchup that will test Tampa Bay’s newfound ground-game prowess they will face one of the NFL’s top-ranked run defense. With three backs over 140 yards, the Buccaneers are set for a tough challenge in Week 7.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Radio Hosts Send Strong Message to Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones After Being Threatened
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Browns Star Pass Rusher Names What NFL Team He Wants Traded To
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Shaquille O'Neal Urges Jerry Jones To Sign Super Bowl-Winning RB
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Urban Meyer's Message to Ryan Day After Brutal Oregon Loss Revealed
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Dan Lanning Reveals His Insane Morning Alarm Routine as Oregon's Football Coach
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    5-Star Ohio State Commit Sends Warning to Oregon After Buckeyes' Upset Loss
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Greg McElroy Puts Two Top 25 College Football Teams on Upset Alert on Saturday
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Clippers Get Devastating News With Kawhi Leonard Announcement
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    'College GameDay' Makes Subtle Lee Corso Announcement Ahead of Week 8
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Georgia Dealt Major Injury Blow Ahead of Battle Against Texas
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    NFL Franchise Considering Putting Dome Over Its Stadium
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Everybody's Saying The Same Thing About Warriors' Undefeated Preseason
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Christie Sides Sends Strong Message to Caitlin Clark After All-WNBA Announcement
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    49ers Trade Pitch Lands $25 Million Pro Bowl RB Help Amid Backfield Injuries
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    WNBA Facing Backlash For Major Caitlin Clark Mistake
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Charissa Thompson Had Two-Word Reaction to Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce Getting Into It
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Stephanie White's Contract Situation Gets Unexpected Twist Amid Fever, Sky Links
    Athlon Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy