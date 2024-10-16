Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Commanders Retiring Darrell Green’s Jersey

    By Austin Givan,

    2 days ago

    The Washington Commanders are preparing to host the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, aiming to get back on track after a tough 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That defeat marked the end of a four-game winning streak and was only their second loss of the season. As the Commanders look to bounce back , re-establishing their run game will be a priority. The team, which had averaged 112 or more rushing yards in every game before Week 6, managed less than 60 yards on the ground against the Ravens.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QsU94_0w97Vu5E00
    Darrell Green arrives on the red carpet during the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6, 2002.

    Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    This game is critical not just for the team’s playoff aspirations but also as the franchise honors one of its greatest players, Darrell Green, by retiring his iconic No. 28 jersey. Green, a cornerstone of Washington’s defense for two decades, will become just the fifth player in team history to have his number retired.

    "I would've never dreamed this," Green said after the announcement at the Commanders' facility. "I was so shocked. It's almost like it breathed life into me. I have never been so surprised, shocked. My head is still spinning, but I am a million percent humbled."

    Related: Commanders’ Zach Ertz Viable Option for Fantasy Team?

    Drafted in the first round in 1983, Green became one of the NFL's top cornerbacks, known for his incredible speed and consistency. Over his 20-season career, he recorded 54 interceptions, played in four NFC Championship games, and won two Super Bowl titles. While also be named Green was named All-Pro in four times with seven Pro Bowls. And is a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s. His contributions as a punt returner and his postseason performances only solidified his status as one of the greatest to wear a Washington uniform.

    The Commanders now focus on the Panthers, hoping to build momentum as they celebrate the legacy of a legend.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Radio Hosts Send Strong Message to Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones After Being Threatened
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Browns Star Pass Rusher Names What NFL Team He Wants Traded To
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Shaquille O'Neal Urges Jerry Jones To Sign Super Bowl-Winning RB
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Giants Trade Pitch Lands $160 Million QB to Pair with ROTY Favorite Malik Nabers
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    ESPN 'College GameDay' Analyst Predicts College Football Upset for Top-10 Team
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    5-Star Ohio State Commit Sends Warning to Oregon After Buckeyes' Upset Loss
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Greg McElroy Puts Two Top 25 College Football Teams on Upset Alert on Saturday
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Clippers Get Devastating News With Kawhi Leonard Announcement
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Dan Lanning Reveals His Insane Morning Alarm Routine as Oregon's Football Coach
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    'College GameDay' Makes Subtle Lee Corso Announcement Ahead of Week 8
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Jalen Milroe Makes Career Announcement Before Alabama-Tennessee
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    NFL Franchise Considering Putting Dome Over Its Stadium
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Everybody's Saying The Same Thing About Warriors' Undefeated Preseason
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Christie Sides Sends Strong Message to Caitlin Clark After All-WNBA Announcement
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria9 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    49ers Trade Pitch Lands $25 Million Pro Bowl RB Help Amid Backfield Injuries
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    The takeover: How Wyoming’s ‘tireless minority’ took control
    WyoFile24 days ago
    People want to live in rural Kansas. They just need houses.
    The KLC Journal17 days ago
    Cam Newton's Awkward 'First Take' Appearance Draws Strong Reaction
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA15 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy