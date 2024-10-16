Commanders Retiring Darrell Green’s Jersey

The Washington Commanders are preparing to host the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, aiming to get back on track after a tough 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That defeat marked the end of a four-game winning streak and was only their second loss of the season. As the Commanders look to bounce back , re-establishing their run game will be a priority. The team, which had averaged 112 or more rushing yards in every game before Week 6, managed less than 60 yards on the ground against the Ravens.

Darrell Green arrives on the red carpet during the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6, 2002. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This game is critical not just for the team’s playoff aspirations but also as the franchise honors one of its greatest players, Darrell Green, by retiring his iconic No. 28 jersey. Green, a cornerstone of Washington’s defense for two decades, will become just the fifth player in team history to have his number retired.

"I would've never dreamed this," Green said after the announcement at the Commanders' facility. "I was so shocked. It's almost like it breathed life into me. I have never been so surprised, shocked. My head is still spinning, but I am a million percent humbled."

Related: Commanders’ Zach Ertz Viable Option for Fantasy Team?

Drafted in the first round in 1983, Green became one of the NFL's top cornerbacks, known for his incredible speed and consistency. Over his 20-season career, he recorded 54 interceptions, played in four NFC Championship games, and won two Super Bowl titles. While also be named Green was named All-Pro in four times with seven Pro Bowls. And is a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s. His contributions as a punt returner and his postseason performances only solidified his status as one of the greatest to wear a Washington uniform.

The Commanders now focus on the Panthers, hoping to build momentum as they celebrate the legacy of a legend.