    • Athlon Sports

    'No Hate For Baker Mayfield!' Bucs QB Reaction to Texas-OU Controversy Going Viral

    By Austin Givan,

    2 days ago

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bounced back from a challenging week of practice to dominate the New Orleans Saints, securing a 51-27 victory in their Week 6 showdown. Despite being down 27-24 at halftime, the Buccaneers’ offense came alive, rattling off 27 unanswered points.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zrk0y_0w97VdK700
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

    © Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

    Tampa Bay’s offensive performance was impressive, amassing 594 total yards with 317 through the air and 277 on the ground. Quarterback Baker Mayfield overcame a rough first half in which he threw three interceptions, guiding the Buccaneers to a much sharper second-half effort. The offensive line provided solid protection, helping the team convert 6-of-10 third downs, while the defense delivered crucial stops to keep the Saints from gaining momentum.

    Mayfield’s eventful weekend extended beyond the field , as he responded to a playful jab from Texas Longhorns players Anthony Hill and Barryn Sorrell, who planted a Texas flag on Mayfield’s Oklahoma jersey following Texas' Red River Rivalry victory. Mayfield, known for his flag-planting antics in college, addressed the incident after the Bucs’ win.

    “Just a kid from Austin, Texas that went to Oklahoma, won his last two Red River games, and being rent-free in their heads for almost a decade,” Mayfield quipped, his response joining the flag-planting itself in going viral.

    Referencing his back-to-back victories over Texas during his time as Oklahoma’s quarterback.

    Anthony Hill Jr. later clarified that the jersey choice wasn’t personal.

    “"A fan gave me that jersey...that was just the first jersey that I had that was OU so we just used that. No hate for Baker Mayfield, I'm actually a big fan, I watched him play in college so there’s no hate that was just the first jersey I seen and we are just going to leave it at that" said Hill.

    Related: Bucs' Offense: Coen and Mayfield Hitting Timely Groove

    The playful moment added another layer to Mayfield’s storied Red River rivalry legacy. However, Mayfield's performance on Sunday and his response earned him the last laugh.

    With the win over New Orleans behind them, the Buccaneers now prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens, who boast the league’s top-ranked run defense, Tampa Bay’s ground attack will be tested in what promises to be a hard-fought contest.

