Steve Spurrier Ranks AP No. 23 Team as His No. 4 in the Nation

The 2024 college football season has witnessed several surprising teams and players making a name for themselves, with the Army Black Knights being one of those standout teams.

The Black Knights have posted a 6-6 record over the past two seasons and were initially projected to finish fifth in the American Athletic Conference. However, after six games, they are undefeated at 6-0 and hold the No. 23 ranking in the nation.

The Black Knights' impressive start to the season has earned the support of Hall of Famer Steve Spurrier. Spurrier stated on "Another Dooley Noted Podcast" that he considers Army the fourth-ranked team in the country.



"I put them in my top four in the country," Spurrier said. "They are number one in the nation in rush offense, and they're number one in the nation in rush defense. They're 6-0, and they've been winning by big scores."

Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken celebrates with his team. Danny Wild-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), the Black Knights don't receive as much support as they do from Spurrier. The FPI ranks Army at No. 51 overall and No. 2 in its conference, behind the Tulane Green Wave. The Black Knights are projected to have an 11-1 record and have a 25.4% chance of making it to the College Football Playoff, which ranks them No. 1 in the conference.

It has been a remarkable start to the season, resulting in Army's first ranking since 2020.

