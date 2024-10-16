Kevin Stefanski Faces Mounting Criticism

The 2023 NFL Coach of the Year, Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski, is seemingly in every fan's mentions on social media after yet another disappointing loss, this one coming in NFL Week 6 and featuring a nasty factoid: The Browns' offense has yet to score 20 or more points in a game this season.

And, yes, fan frustrations are boiling over.

Jeff Lange &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the Browns’ struggles , Stefanski remains committed to quarterback Deshaun Watson, a decision that has sparked debate among fans and media alike. After the latest loss, Stefanski was asked if Watson would remain the starting quarterback. His answer was clear.

"Yes," he said, leaving no doubt about his decision.

However, speculation is growing that the Browns' front office may be influencing that choice due to Watson's guaranteed contract. And Cleveland fans on social media are making perfectly clear their thoughts on that.

Some believe Stefanski’s tenure is on the line. Jay Crawford of WKYC-TV, during Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show , shared his harsh critique of the head coach.

Said Crawford: “To Kevin Stefanski … If you’re being told to play Deshaun Watson, you should resign today. You should leave. Or make them fire you so you get paid. You have slowly in six games moved from the category of a good coach who’s capable of doing bad during the course of a game.

"I’ve changed my opinion. Six games in. Kevin Stefanski for me is now a bad coach, who’s capable of coaching good football. And that’s a hard line for me to move you from one to the other.”

Related: Browns Defense Could Improve with this 2025 Free Agent

As the Browns prepare for their divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 2-4, Stefanski faces intense pressure to deliver results. With the Browns sitting at 1-5, questions about Stefanski's leadership and future - and Watson's, too - continue to mount.