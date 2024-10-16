Power Rankings: Steelers Hold Steady as They Prepare for New-Look Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into their Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets with momentum following a 32-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. After a slow start that saw them trailing 7-3 in the second quarter, the Steelers’ offense , led by Justin Fields and running back Najee Harris, rebounded before halftime and never looked back. Fields contributed 145 passing yards and 59 rushing yards, while the defense, anchored by T.J. Watt, continued to apply pressure, sealing Pittsburgh’s fourth win of the season.

Despite the victory, the Steelers have not budged in the NFL Power Rankings, holding at No. 10 for the second consecutive week. Their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys halted a rise in the rankings, but Pittsburgh remains poised to climb with another win against the Jets.

The Jets, currently sitting at 2-4, have undergone significant changes in recent weeks. The organization fired head coach Robert Saleh, promoted Jeff Ulbrich to interim head coach, and shifted play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to defensive coordinator Todd Downing.

Additionally, they reunited former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with star receiver Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The addition of Adams has dramatically shifted expectations for the game, turning the Jets from 1.5-point underdogs to 1.5 -point favorites.

As the Steelers prepare for this high-stakes matchup , all eyes will be on their quarterback situation. Reports indicate that veteran Russell Wilson could see first-team reps in practice leading up to Week 7, hinting at a potential return under center.

While head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to confirm Wilson as the starter, he stated that both Wilson and Justin Fields remain "in consideration" for the role. With Wilson beginning to take reps with the starters, the decision looms large for Pittsburgh as they look to maintain their momentum against a revamped Jets team.