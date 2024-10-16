Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Power Rankings: Steelers Hold Steady as They Prepare for New-Look Jets

    By Austin Givan,

    2 days ago

    The Pittsburgh Steelers head into their Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets with momentum following a 32-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. After a slow start that saw them trailing 7-3 in the second quarter, the Steelers’ offense , led by Justin Fields and running back Najee Harris, rebounded before halftime and never looked back. Fields contributed 145 passing yards and 59 rushing yards, while the defense, anchored by T.J. Watt, continued to apply pressure, sealing Pittsburgh’s fourth win of the season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czGzE_0w97UmIr00
    Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt

    Brett Davis-Imagn Images

    Despite the victory, the Steelers have not budged in the NFL Power Rankings, holding at No. 10 for the second consecutive week. Their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys halted a rise in the rankings, but Pittsburgh remains poised to climb with another win against the Jets.

    The Jets, currently sitting at 2-4, have undergone significant changes in recent weeks. The organization fired head coach Robert Saleh, promoted Jeff Ulbrich to interim head coach, and shifted play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to defensive coordinator Todd Downing.

    Additionally, they reunited former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with star receiver Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The addition of Adams has dramatically shifted expectations for the game, turning the Jets from 1.5-point underdogs to 1.5 -point favorites.

    As the Steelers prepare for this high-stakes matchup , all eyes will be on their quarterback situation. Reports indicate that veteran Russell Wilson could see first-team reps in practice leading up to Week 7, hinting at a potential return under center.

    Related: Have Steelers Revealed Starting QB?

    While head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to confirm Wilson as the starter, he stated that both Wilson and Justin Fields remain "in consideration" for the role. With Wilson beginning to take reps with the starters, the decision looms large for Pittsburgh as they look to maintain their momentum against a revamped Jets team.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Patrick Mahomes Confirms Taylor Swift Rumor
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Browns Star Pass Rusher Names What NFL Team He Wants Traded To
    Athlon Sports6 hours ago
    Radio Hosts Send Strong Message to Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones After Being Threatened
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Molly Qerim missing from First Take for sixth day in a row as worried fans say ‘it’s getting concerning now’
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Giants Trade Pitch Lands $160 Million QB to Pair with ROTY Favorite Malik Nabers
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Shaquille O'Neal Urges Jerry Jones To Sign Super Bowl-Winning RB
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    NFL mock draft from ESPN has Shedeur Sanders No. 1 overall to a sad franchise
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere Ratings Are Making a Statement
    Collider3 days ago
    Cam Newton's Awkward 'First Take' Appearance Draws Strong Reaction
    Athlon Sports6 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    ESPN Report Reveals Ironic Jets Situation After Robert Saleh Firing
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Angel Reese Says One Interaction With Caitlin Clark Changed Her Life
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Greg McElroy Puts Two Top 25 College Football Teams on Upset Alert on Saturday
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Christie Sides Sends Strong Message to Caitlin Clark After All-WNBA Announcement
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Compares Karl-Anthony Towns To Former Star
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    'College GameDay' Makes Subtle Lee Corso Announcement Ahead of Week 8
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Dan Lanning Reveals His Insane Morning Alarm Routine as Oregon's Football Coach
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    5-Star Ohio State Commit Sends Warning to Oregon After Buckeyes' Upset Loss
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Angel Reese Sends One-Word Message to Karl-Anthony Towns' Girlfriend
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Everybody's Saying The Same Thing About Warriors' Undefeated Preseason
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    NFL Franchise Considering Putting Dome Over Its Stadium
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    ESPN 'College GameDay' Analyst Predicts College Football Upset for Top-10 Team
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Minnesota Gophers DB enters transfer portal
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Republicans slam Deegan for labeling Trump’s immigration plan as ‘concentration camps’
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    Stephanie White's Contract Situation Gets Unexpected Twist Amid Fever, Sky Links
    Athlon Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy