Chiefs Linked to Potential Trade for $36 Million Star WR

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again in the mix for a potential wide receiver acquisition as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

With injuries affecting key players like Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown, the Chiefs are rumored to be exploring options to strengthen their receiving corps.

One name that has come up, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler , is Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Fowler noted that Johnson "would be a good fit" for the reigning Super Bowl champions, though his salary and Carolina's level of interest could complicate the deal.

"Carolina's Diontae Johnson would be a good fit, but his base salary is $7 million, and the Panthers do not seem eager to deal him just yet," Fowler said .

Johnson, in the second year of a two-year, $36.7 million contract that he initially signed as an extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, has emerged as a strong trade candidate.

Acquired via trade by the Panthers during the 2024 offseason, he quickly became a key component of their offense, especially after veteran quarterback Andy Dalton replaced rookie Bryce Young in Week 3.

Johnson’s productivity soared with Dalton at the helm, racking up 205 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Dalton's first two games.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is in the final year of his $36 million contract. © Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Johnson will be a free agent at the end of the season. Should the Panthers, who are 1-5, decide to shift focus to a complete rebuild, they may be more inclined to move Johnson for future draft capital.

For Kansas City, acquiring Johnson could be a crucial step in strengthening their receiving group as they push for another Super Bowl run.

Related: Chiefs Named ‘Logical’ Trade Partner For $21 Million Star WR