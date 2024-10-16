Dan Quinn Reveals Commanders' Next 'Gear'

The 2024 season would always be one of learning for the Washington Commanders under head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

While the Commanders had begun the season shot out of a cannon and raced to a 4-1 record, they hit a bump in the road with a 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a reminder of how far they still have to go.

The final score was a little misleading, given Baltimore's dominance, but the Commanders were still in the game late in the fourth quarter and needed a stop on the Ravens' final possession to get the chance to go for the tie or win with a two-point conversion.

For Quinn, that is the next step he wants his team to take - when the opportunity arises, take it.

“As lopsided as it felt, I think that was the frustrating, challenging part, get the field goal, go get a couple stops and make a punt, and go take our shot at it," Quinn said . "I think that is the one that leaves us saying that's the gear we need to get to when it comes time to crunch time to go get this stop in this moment even when it hasn't gone well. That's the one that you're leaving the field wishing for more there.”

So it will be a week of learnings for the Commanders, and Quinn said as much.

For Daniels, he was left lamenting the team's inability to execute when it mattered, converting just four of 12 third downs and was forced to settle for three field goals and missed a fourth.

But the players will go through their review of the game, and there will be plenty to build on going forward, with Quinn well aware of the level his team needs to get to in order to match it with the heavyweights of the NFL.