    Russell Westbrook Elevates Indie Core Style at Nuggets-Suns

    By Geca Flores,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQtp2_0w8rPqmY00

    Russell Westbrook showed off his natural swag at the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns' preseason game.

    Beyond his remarkable talent in sports, the nine-time All-Star possesses a unique sense of style that has garnered him recognition off the court.

    As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, the Nuggets point guard drew gazes in their preseason showing on Tuesday.

    Definitely one of the head-turners courtside, Westbrook’s outfit featured a mix of bold colors.

    Unafraid to experiment with vivid hues, the former NBA MVP chose turquoise wide-leg pants, embracing the popular indie core aesthetic. Joining the trend of men wearing cropped fits, he paired them with a knitted top featuring fiery details at the hemline.

    Interestingly, Westbrook kept his outfit coordinated by sporting Nike’s orange Blaze Dunk Low.

    Of course, the whole look would not be complete without accessories.

    For this outfit, Westbrook kept everything casual with neutral-colored baseball cap and beaded bracelets—his take on elevated hippie style.

    The Nuggets star’s courtside look garnered favorable reactions from the public.

    In an Instagram post, Westbrook’s outfit was lauded by one user, saying “Best dressed in the league for 17 years & counting. Another one mentioned, “Russ’ fit kinda ate,” signaling approval from the fan.

    Meanwhile, some commenters joked about the stark contrast between the point guard’s bold style and that of teammate Nikola Jokic, who opted for a simple white shirt and a gray lapel coat.

    Fans noticed how they looked like a “new odd couple,” while another wrote, “We can see who means business and who’s here just for fun.”

    The same goes for one user who mentioned, “Charles Barkley’s comments come to mind: Jokic, ‘That’s how you go to work,’ and Russ, ‘That’s how you go to bed.’”

    On the other hand, Westbrook and Jokic both observed the game from the sidelines after the Nuggets head coach Michael Malone announced that they would be resting for the preseason game against the Suns.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKIiJ_0w8rPqmY00
    Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook appears at his team’s media day on Sept. 26, 2024.

    Isaiah J&period Downing-Imagn Images

    As for the game’s status, the Nuggets lost to the Suns with 118-114.

