    Angel Reese Fires Back at 'Cheap' Accusation

    By Paolo Songco,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3eNp_0w8r2K2w00

    Chicago Sky star Angel Reese turned heads yet again with her most recent high-profile public appearance. This time around, the 22-year-old came to see the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Tuesday.

    Reese's daring outfit for the highly-anticipated fashion event has, unsurprisingly, blown up online already as she came dressed in a semi-backless one-piece ensemble that perfectly highlighted her figure.

    Not everyone is a fan of Reese's fashion style and the way she carries herself, though. More than a few critics have constantly been throwing negative comments in her direction, which has, inevitably, caught the Sky All-Star's attention.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zGyG_0w8r2K2w00
    WNBA star Angel Reese

    Gary A&period Vasquez-Imagn Images

    On Tuesday night, Reese took to X, formerly Twitter, to send an unapologetic message that appears to be aimed at her haters.

    "i thought the brand was 'cheapened'…. CRY ABOUT IT," Reese wrote.

    Her fans quickly jumped on the comments section to support Reese's message. One supporter even brought out her receipts as she posted a tweet that accused Reese's outfit of being "cheap and stupid."

    Reese's fans also started clapping back at this particular critic and her "cheap" accusation.

    Being one of the most popular female athletes in the country today does have its fair share of downsides. One of them is having to deal with bashers who seem to find fault in everything and anything one does.

    This has been the case for Angel Reese, but she has been taking all of it in stride -- along with a savage clap back here and there, of course.

    Related: Fans Demand the Same Thing After Angel Reese Attends Ravens-Commanders Game

    Related: Fans Convinced Angel Reese Relationship Got Teresa Weatherspoon Fired After New Report

    Related: Angel Reese's Daring Outfit at Chicago Event Is Turning Heads

    the truth is...
    1d ago
    it must really suck to know you're hated so much on top of being illiterate
    Len Broussard
    1d ago
    REESEY YOU Can CRY ABOUT IT. LOL. WHY NOT GO SPEND YOUR TIME WITH YOUR HOOD FRIENDS INSTEAD OF IN SOCIAL CELEBRITY CROWD WHERE YOU DEFINITELY DONT BELONG. CHEAP ENSAMBLE SURE GOT YOU RIGHT FOR YOUR STRIPPER POLE!!! YOUR SPONSOR ENDORSEMENTS NUST BE ABOUT READY TO DROP YOUR CHEAP ARSE
