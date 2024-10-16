Legendary Yankees Announcer John Sterling Goes Viral for ALCS Game 2 Comment

The New York Yankees are now two games away from heading to the World Series. On Tuesday night, the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians, 6-3, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Gerrit Cole tossed 4.1 innings and gave up a pair of runs while walking four. It was Clay Holmes who was the pitcher of record, earning his second win of the postseason.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who was hitless in Game 1, smacked a two-run homer in the seventh inning to extend the lead to 6-2 as the Yankees comfortably got the victory.

On the call again for the Yankees broadcast on WFAN 660 was legendary announcer John Sterling. The longtime voice of the Yankees came out of retirement at the end of September and agreed to call the postseason.

Longtime Yankee announcer John Sterling. John Jones-Imagn Images

During the game, Sterling issued a comment that has gone viral since.

In the bottom of the sixth, Gleyber Torres was at the plate and Anthony Rizzo was caught in a pick-off to end the inning.

"Boy, if that wasn't the Yankees," Sterling said. "That's what they do. Run the bases like drunks."

That video above, by John Sterling Calls, garnered 360,000 views in just four hours.

Other outlets also posted the video of the play with Sterling's comments. The Barstool Sports account posted the video and it had 390,000 views in the same amount of time, so this clip is circulating the internet.

The inning ended with the Yankees clinging to a 4-2 lead, and Judge came up the next inning and hit the home run.

Sterling is a Yankees legend. He called 5,060 consecutive games dating from 1989 to 2019, so his voice is a popular one in New York.

However, this comment by Sterling will be remembered for quite some time. He will be around for the remainder of the postseason as the Yankees try to clinch a spot in the World Series.

