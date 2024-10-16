Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Legendary Yankees Announcer John Sterling Goes Viral for ALCS Game 2 Comment

    By Matt Wadleigh,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRPI7_0w8oPCv300

    The New York Yankees are now two games away from heading to the World Series. On Tuesday night, the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians, 6-3, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

    Gerrit Cole tossed 4.1 innings and gave up a pair of runs while walking four. It was Clay Holmes who was the pitcher of record, earning his second win of the postseason.

    Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who was hitless in Game 1, smacked a two-run homer in the seventh inning to extend the lead to 6-2 as the Yankees comfortably got the victory.

    On the call again for the Yankees broadcast on WFAN 660 was legendary announcer John Sterling. The longtime voice of the Yankees came out of retirement at the end of September and agreed to call the postseason.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kz67R_0w8oPCv300
    Longtime Yankee announcer John Sterling.

    John Jones-Imagn Images

    During the game, Sterling issued a comment that has gone viral since.

    In the bottom of the sixth, Gleyber Torres was at the plate and Anthony Rizzo was caught in a pick-off to end the inning.

    "Boy, if that wasn't the Yankees," Sterling said. "That's what they do. Run the bases like drunks."

    That video above, by John Sterling Calls, garnered 360,000 views in just four hours.

    Other outlets also posted the video of the play with Sterling's comments. The Barstool Sports account posted the video and it had 390,000 views in the same amount of time, so this clip is circulating the internet.

    The inning ended with the Yankees clinging to a 4-2 lead, and Judge came up the next inning and hit the home run.

    Sterling is a Yankees legend. He called 5,060 consecutive games dating from 1989 to 2019, so his voice is a popular one in New York.

    However, this comment by Sterling will be remembered for quite some time. He will be around for the remainder of the postseason as the Yankees try to clinch a spot in the World Series.

    Related: Carlos Rodon’s Composure Leads Him To Victory

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    zzzzzzz
    1d ago
    He's 100 % Right
    Derek Lininger
    1d ago
    He was absolutely right. Yankees are the worst base running team in the history of MLB, just clueless, braindead idiots.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cleveland Guardians reportedly ‘pissed off’ New York Yankees star Aaron Judge before homer in Game 2 of ALCS
    Sportsnaut1 day ago
    Yankees’ Aaron Judge reacts to Guardians’ bold Juan Soto tactic
    ClutchPoints2 days ago
    Calls Mount Against Fox for Mets-Dodgers Playoff Series Decision
    Athlon Sports5 hours ago
    Patrick Mahomes Confirms Taylor Swift Rumor
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Everyone made the same joke about Aaron Judge in ALCS Game 2
    Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
    Fans Notice the Same Thing About NFL Reporter Melanie Collins' Sunday Outfit
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Greg McElroy Predicts Big College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports18 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Angel Reese Says One Interaction With Caitlin Clark Changed Her Life
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Joey Logano Shares Heartbreaking Story of Incredible Personal Loss
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    ESPN 'College GameDay' Analyst Predicts College Football Upset for Top-10 Team
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Pulls No Punches on What He Thinks About the Cowboys
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Rece Davis Names Overlooked College Football Team That is a ‘Force’ in the Big 12
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Aaron Judge sends Yankee Stadium into a frenzy with drought-busting homer
    New York Post2 days ago
    Does Amari Change Bills' 'Everybody Eats' Mantra?
    Athlon Sports20 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Colorado Buffaloes Give Back to Community
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Compares Karl-Anthony Towns To Former Star
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Fans Demand the Same Thing From Russell Wilson's Wife Ciara
    Athlon Sports17 hours ago
    Angel Reese Earns New Nickname From WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie
    Athlon Sports20 hours ago
    Steelers' Arthur Smith Shares Surprising Feelings on Possible QB Change
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Christie Sides Sends Strong Message to Caitlin Clark After All-WNBA Announcement
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Celebrate Caitlin Clark’s Historic Rookie Season With Athlon Sports’ Collectible Magazine
    Athlon Sports18 hours ago
    After an early debate, Aaron Judge comes through late in key Yankees postseason win
    The Bergen Record2 days ago
    Jets' Aaron Rodgers Details 'Strange, But Fun' 24 Hours
    Athlon Sports19 hours ago
    Oklahoma HC Gets Real About Dan Lanning's Controversial Play During Oregon-Ohio State
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    LeBron James Shares Story of Unexpectedly Scary Arizona Moment
    Athlon Sports21 hours ago
    NFL Franchise Considering Putting Dome Over Its Stadium
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Steve Sarkisian Expects a 'Rocking Environment' for Georgia on Saturday
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy