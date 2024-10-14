Spurs Sign Free Agent Guard

Your San Antonio Spurs "Rumor and Roster'' tracker is here ... up-to-the-minute news on NBA injuries, trades, rumors, and roster moves!

OCT. 14 SPURS SIGN ISAIAH MILLER The San Antonio Spurs signed free agent guard Isaiah Miller to a training camp deal. Miller went undrafted in 2021 after spending four years at UNC Greensboro.

He has spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, and Utah Jazz, but has never suited up for an NBA game. He recently found success in the Rwanda Basketball League.

The Spurs' roster currently stands at 21 players, and three will need to be waived before the season starts. Miller is a very likely candidate to be cut from the team.

OCT. 13 SPURS WAIVE NATHAN MENSAH The San Antonio Spurs announced on Sunday that they have waived center Nathan Mensah. Mensah played in one preseason game for the Spurs, against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and recorded zero points, rebounds, and assists in four minutes of play.

Jul 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Nathan Mensah (31) defends against a shot attempt by Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) during the third quarter at Thomas & Mack Center © Stephen R&period Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After playing in the Summer League for the Spurs, Mensah signed a training camp deal and was competing for the remaining two-way contract, but Riley Minix has recently emerged as a frontrunner for the deal.

The Spurs currently have Victor Wembanyama, Zach Collins, Charles Bassey, and Sandro Mamukelashvili under contract in the frontcourt, and simply didn't have room for Mensah on the roster.

OCT. 11 WEMBY TEACHES CP3 Chris Paul was brought to San Antonio mostly to mentor the young players, including Victor Wembanyama. However, it seems like playing with the Frenchman is rubbing off on the veteran.

Paul was asked if he had picked up any French from Wembanyama. "Oui," he said, before admitting he forgot the rest of their lessons.

For fans of the Silver and Black, Paul's on-court lessons are more important than Wembanyama's language teaching, but it's good to see the pair building some chemistry.

OCT. 10 CHRIS PAUL AWE-INSPIRING PASS Chris Paul is one of the best point guards ever. Even in season 19, his flashy passing hasn't ceased. Victor Wembanyama now has the point guard he deserves. Although he doesn't need to be spoonfed, a little help wouldn't hurt the star center.

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul looks up to center Victor Wembanyama before posing for photos during media day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio on Sept. 30, 2024. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Paul faked the Orlando Magic defender with a floater-turned-alley-oop for Wembanyama. Expect a highlight reel of such plays for the 2024-25 season. Paul Ranks third all-time in assists with 11,894, trailing Jason Kidd and John Stockton.

Paul is a legend, and Wembanyama's ceiling will ascend learning from such greatness.

OCT. 10 DANNY GREEN SAYS GOODBYE TO NBA Danny Green released a letter announcing his retirement from the NBA. Before Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson gained their superpowers in 2015, Green represented the league as the hottest 3-point shooter in the NBA Finals.

In 2013, as a member of the San Antonio Spurs, Green set the record for 3-point shots made in an NBA Finals. Green played eight seasons with the Spurs.

Manu Ginobili, Danny Green, USA TODAY

Green shared his appreciation for the game and the journey it provided the three-time NBA champion.

"I never imagined writing this letter, even though I knew this day would eventually come. My life has revolved around this game, taking me all over the world and introducing me to incredible people," Green said on social media. "It's been one helluva journey that I'm immensely proud of, and I couldn't have achieved it without the support of many."

Green played 15 seasons in the NBA, trailblazing as the first 3-point bomber in the NBA Finals of the 2010s.

OCT. 6 SPURS DONATE BLOOD The San Antonio Spurs will host their annual Spurs Blood Drive on Monday, October 7 at the Frost Bank Center from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Anyone who donates blood will receive two free tickets to their preseason game on Wednesday, October 9 against the Orlando Magic. Platelet donors will receive four tickets.

OCT. 4 BULLS SIGN AND WAIVE PRIMO The Chicago Bulls signed Josh Primo on Thursday before waiving him hours later. Primo, selected 12th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in 2021, was waived by the team in October of 2022 after exposing himself to team staffers.

Primo played in two games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season and will likely sign with the Windy City Bulls of the G League.

OCT. 3 DINNER WITH DEMAR DeMar DeRozan has been on quite the press tour since releasing his book, "Above the Noise." His latest venture includes bringing back an interview series revolving around the dinner table. "Dinner with DeMar" sees the former San Antonio Spurs star interview his guests while dining in a restaurant setting.

Apr 7, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) celebrates after beating the Utah Jazz at Chase Center. © Bob Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

The second season's reveal featured two NBA-affiliated personalities: San Antonio point guard Chris Paul and ESPN's Malika Andrews.

DeRozan is a trailblazer for mental health awareness in the NBA. Since his days with the Toronto Raptors, the NBA All-Star has not hidden his feelings and insecurities. You can say he was ahead of his time. The potential conversations on the show will likely tap into such a realm.

OCT. 1 SPURS FINALLY HAVE A LEGITIMATE POINT GUARD Not since Tony Parker has the San Antonio Spurs touted a Hall of Fame point guard. However, unlike Parker, Chris Paul provides a different meaning to helping the team. As a pass-first point guard, the 20th-season Paul plays enabler to a team full of spry, young talent, mainly Victor Wembanyama.

In a recent training camp footage, Paul showcased why it's possible Devin Vassell's delayed recovery from surgery won't hurt the Spurs as much as previously thought. Paul converted a contested mid-range shot over Tre Jones and hit a no-look pass for a finish at the basket. However, the vital part of the video occurs at the end.

Related: San Antonio Spurs' Biggest Question: Chris Paul

Paul and Wembanyama shared some one-on-one time in a private conversation. Combining Paul's veteran leadership and apparent basketball ability, even at the advanced NBA age of 39, the Spurs can benefit from their sage leader.