    • Athlon Sports

    Carlos Rodón Learns From Gerrit Cole Ahead Of Game 1 Start

    By Casey Fahrer,

    2 days ago

    Carlos Rodón will take the mound for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

    The lefty started the only game that the New York Yankees have lost so far during the 2024 playoffs. He struck out the side to start Game 2 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals and let everyone know how he felt about it.

    Rodón’s night slowly got away from him as he failed to make it out of the fourth inning. The lefty would go on to allow seven hits and four runs in the loss.

    The Yankees would go on to win the series in four games after Gerrit Cole shut down the Royals through seven innings. Rodón said that he watched the ace’s performance and learned how to better handle his emotions on the big stage.

    “Gerrit’s a good poker player,” the starter said. “Me, not so much.”

    Rodón was the starting rotation’s leader in a number of stats. He led the staff with 16 wins, 175 innings pitched, and 191 strikeouts while making 32 starts. The lefty pitched to a 3.96 ERA during the regular season.

    The Yankees announced their starters for the first four games of the ALCS. Cole will start Game 2 and Clarke Schmidt will get the ball for Game 3 on the road. Luis Gil will make his first postseason start in Game 4 for the Bronx Bombers.

    Game 1 of the ALCS between the Yankees and Guardians is set for Monday at 7:38 p.m.

    Casey Fahrer is a recent graduate from Syracuse University and a contributor to Inside The Pinstripes. He can be reached at caseyfahrer716@gmail.com.

    You can also check out his personal blog HERE .

