'Gutless!' Cowboys' $97 Million Star Crushed By Fans for 'Business Decisions'

Dallas Cowboys were delivered a stunning blow in Week 6 on Sunday as they suffered a 47-9 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions.

In a game that spiraled out of control early, the Cowboys’ offense and defense struggled mightily, leading to their first defeat to the Lions since 2013. Playing at home at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys never found their rhythm, and by the time the final whistle blew, they were left with their most lopsided defeat of the season. ... and questions about their "guts.''

The popular term is "business decisions'' - meaning when a player chooses to avoid contact in order to avoid the pain, or even injury, that might come with it. And while we have too much respect for what these guys do for a living to call any of them "soft''?

That is not stopping Cowboys fans from crushing guys like cornerback Trevon Diggs when it appears he's not given full effort to trying to tackle the Lions on running plays.

Is is fair to say "Diggs does not want to tackle'' or that he is "soft''? Maybe not. But that's not stopping Cowboys fans on social media from angrily expressing views like that. As one fan wrote, citing the Jones family's infamous prioritization of marketing right alongside football, "Soft, but he sells jerseys.''

Anybody thinking rationally knows that Diggs cannot be defined by one video clip, and that the entire outcome of the game springs from this mentality. But our Mike Fisher is talking here about "Gutted & Gutless,'' and that does not seem to harsh right about now.

The game took a turn for the worse in the second quarter when Detroit extended their lead to 17-3, thanks to a 52-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to tight end Sam Laporta. The Cowboys' defense, unable to contain Detroit’s balanced attack, gave up a total of 493 yards, including 315 passing yards and three touchdown passes from Goff. Meanwhile, the Cowboys' offense , which had previously ranked fourth in passing, sputtered throughout the game.

By the second half, the Lions continued to pile on, scoring on a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams, extending their lead to 34-6. A late-game four-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown made the score 47-9, and delivered one final blow to the Cowboys.

Dallas had no answer, with quarterback Dak Prescott throwing two interceptions and completing just 17 of 33 passes for 178 yards. The Cowboys struggled to find success on offense, accumulating only 251 total yards. Their rushing game was ineffective, with Rico Dowdle gaining just 25 yards on five carries and Ezekiel Elliott managing only 17 yards on nine carries.

The Cowboys converted only 3 of 13 third downs and failed on three critical fourth-down conversions. Prescott was sacked four times, and the offense committed five turnovers—three interceptions and two fumbles.

The Lions, on the other hand, dominated in nearly every aspect, recording 493 yards of offense, including 184 on the ground. Goff was efficient, completing 18 of 25 passes for 315 yards, while the Lions’ rushing attack, led by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, wore down the Cowboys' defense. ... and arguably pushed Trevon Diggs and his buddies into making "business decisions'' as they live to fight (or not) another day.