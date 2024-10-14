Red Wings Make Goalie Decision Backtracking Preseason Plans

The Detroit Red Wings have made a move that would have been impossible to forecast as recently as at the start of training camp just a few weeks ago.

The Wings have placed goaltender Ville Husso on waivers, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman , just days after his rough season debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Husso and the Red Wings opened the season allowing 4 goals on 14 shots before the team decided to pull the goalie in which would be his last appearance for the club.

The Wings, however, seem to be interested in retaining Husso's rights by moving him to their AHL affiliate in a loan move, although they'd need him to clear waivers before they can place him there, according to Pro Hockey Rumors .

This move comes as a surprise, given Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman’s preseason statements about sticking with a three-goalie rotation.

Before the start of the season, Yzerman was optimistic about the team’s depth between the pipes, even with concerns over Husso’s recent injury history, and acknowledged the team would carry three goalies using a three-man rotation.

"Everybody’s healthy today," Yzerman said in September, via The Athletic . "If everybody’s healthy, we’ll have to make a decision on carrying three or making a move, but we’ll wait and see how things play out."

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Carter Gylander (31) congratulates goaltender Ville Husso (35). Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The GM had expressed confidence that Husso, along with veteran Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon, would provide a solid, competitive goaltending core for the team.

However, Husso’s struggles in the season opener against Pittsburgh—paired with his ongoing inconsistency and health woes since joining Detroit—may have forced the Red Wings to act faster than anticipated.

The Finnish netminder signed a three-year, $14.25 million contract with the Wings in July 2022, but his subpar performance last season (.895 save percentage) and lackluster debut in 2024-25 left the Red Wings in a difficult spot.

Husso’s departure frees up valuable cap space for the Red Wings, who had invested $8.1 million in their three goalies before Sunday's report.

Related: Insider: Red Wings Facing Goalie Conundrum With Crowded Net