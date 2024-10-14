Karl-Anthony Towns' Girlfriend Shares Knicks Star's Reunion With Former Teammate

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks remain undefeated in the 2024 NBA preseason after they took care of business on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Big Apple.

The Knicks-Timberwolves game also provided a great opportunity for Towns to reconnect with his former team and ex-teammates, including Minnesota big man Rudy Gobert.

Following the Knicks’ 115-110 victory over Minnesota, Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, shared a photo on social media showing her with Towns and Gobert.

The two towering NBA stars played a couple of seasons together with the Timberwolves before Towns got shockingly traded to the Knicks earlier this October.

Towns will definitely not forget his time with the Timberwolves, regardless of how his tenure with the team ended. The former Kentucky Wildcats star spent his first nine seasons in the NBA with the Timberwolves, during which he got four All-Star nods. He also won the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2016.

When the Timberwolves acquired Gobert via a trade with the Utah Jazz in 2022, many didn’t believe that a Towns-Gobert duo would work in the NBA’s modern era. However, they made the playoffs in each season, with Town and Gobert flanking each other. They even went all the way to the Western Conference Finals in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

In the win against the Timberwolves, Towns had 16 points on 5-for-13 shooting from the floor and added 16 rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes of floor duty.

Related: Karl-Anthony Towns Catches Attention in New York After First Post-Trade Sighting