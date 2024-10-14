Andrew Thomas To Undergo Imaging After Giants Loss

The New York Giants fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, 17-7, in front of the home fans on Sunday Night Football. Much of the blame for the loss falls squarely on the offense.

Quarterback Daniel Jones looked far closer to his 2023 self than 2022, and the unit suffered for it. The offensive line also took a step back, hurting Jones and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. alike. And even when things did go well, missed field goals spat in the face of progress.

The Bengals were the more talented team coming into MetLife Stadium. But they left it lucky that New York repeatedly tripped over its own feet. None of the Giants’ biggest names on offense lived up to expectations on Sunday.

That starts with Jones. He’s going to wear the brunt of it and, as always, take accountability. His left tackle, Andrew Thomas, will, too. And after a poor showing in Week 6, it’s a necessary apology.

Thomas’ off night may not necessarily have been his fault, though. The tackle was clearly laboring deep into the game, to the point that backup Joshua Ezeudu was prepared to step in for him.

It was ultimately unnecessary, but something was off with the star left tackle.

“Something is sore,” Thomas said, via SNY . “We don’t know exactly what it is so we’ll see what they say.”

New York will learn more about the nature of his injury on Monday.

“I didn’t get any imaging,” he said. “I think I’m supposed to go tomorrow.”

For now, things remain precautionary. He was able to finish the contest, and while edge rusher Trey Hendrickson had a successful day at the office – logging two sacks – there’s no need to hit the panic button.

Expect Thomas to land on the injury report, not injured reserve. The Giants won’t have anything official until the tests come back, but neither he nor the team seemed particularly concerned after the loss.

As for his performance, Thomas was brief in his reflection.

“Not good enough.”