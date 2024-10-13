Breanna Stewart Was Asked to Pick Between Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese had two of the most historic rookie seasons the WNBA has ever seen.

Clark, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft out of Iowa, led the Fever to their first postseason appearance since 2016. Not to mention the numerous records she broke, including the most assists in a single season and the most points by a rookie.

Reese, on the other hand, was the No. 7 pick in this year's draft out of LSU. She also had her fair share of records broken, including the most rebounds in a season (which A'ja Wilson broke a few weeks later) and the most consecutive double-doubles.

Amid the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx, Liberty star Breanna Stewart was asked to choose between the two rookies in an interview with MARCA . It was a tough call for the two-time MVP.

"I mean, it's not an either-or with Angel or Caitlin," Stewart said. "They both came into the league this year and did great things. Angel being atop the rebound leaders for the entire season. Caitlin, the assists."

Stewie then went on to discuss Clark and Reese's impact off the court.

"And not only their impact on the court but also the presence that they have off," Stewart added. "The fans that they are continuing to bring in. It's been exciting to see, and I know they are only going to continue to grow."

The Liberty will be back in action for Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Lynx on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 3:00 p.m. ET. New York is down 1-0 after losing Game 1 by a final score of 95-93.

