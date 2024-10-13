Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Kirby Smart doesn’t ‘really remember’ shoving Mississippi State’s quarterback

    By Brian Schaible,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpL0U_0w58ea8m00

    Late in Georgia's 41-31 win, a frustrated Smart was seen yelling on the Dawgs sideline while apparently trying to reach defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann.

    In what looked like several chaotic moments, Smart collided with Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren, who had gone out of bounds right near the head coach.

    The video of the incident started circulating almost immediately on social media.

    It’s not a great look for the coach and it’s possible it may warrant disciplinary action from the conference.

    After the game, Kirby tried to remember this moment and also his team’s effort in getting the win.

    What he recalls about colliding into Mississippi State’s quarterback

    Kirby: No, I think on the play, I was going after Schumann. I was trying to get Schumann’s attention. We were trying to change personnel. I think it was the play they came over to our sideline and I'm trying to get Schumann’s attention um but nah, I don't really remember it.

    On the importance of another SEC win

    Kirby: I think anytime you get to play an SEC opponent you never know what you’re going to get or what to expect. I was really pleased with the crowd, the effort, the energy in the stadium really helped us because I felt like both team warmups were just lethargic and going through the mo+ons and we didn’t have the energy or juice we needed but then when we came out for the game I thought we really had it. We started fast and did some good things. We had some bad turnovers, but I was proud of the guys, really proud of the offense. I thought we gave them 14 points on defense and if you take those 14 points away, I feel pretty good about the game…Last week against Auburn, we won two-minute, before the half we won some third downs. We built our program around if you can win situational football you can put yourself in a situation to be successful. We won most of those moments but we just have to play better in the second half.

    Watch the full press conference below:

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Betty Wells
    2d ago
    Kirby has amnesia now isn't that ironic
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Calls Mount For Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart To Be Suspended
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Alabama's Jalen Milroe Predicted to Replace Disappointing Ex-No. 1 Pick NFL QB
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    College Football Cheerleaders Make Strong Statement With Outfits on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Women from Louisiana Turn Themselves in For Aggravated Assault in Mississippi
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Calls Mount for Major College Football Program to Fire $45 Million Coach
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Taylor Swift Drops Big News Following PDA-Packed Date with Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Kirk Herbstreit Sends Strong Message After Oregon Upsets Ohio State
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Greg McElroy Rips CFB Powerhouse for 'Inexcusably Dumb' Game in Week 7
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Georgia on Verge of Major Announcement From Projected $358,000 Star
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Fans Of Major College Football Program Were Distraught On Saturday Night
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Manatees Left Stranded by Hurricane Helene
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Names Top College Football Coach Who's 'Out of Mulligans'
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Georgia HC Kirby Smart shares the major problem that could cost Bulldogs in College Football Playoff
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Jerry Jones Receives Massive Backlash After Threatening Radio Host on Live Air
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    $59K Lottery Wins in Florida! Tickets Sold in Broward and a Local Publix
    Akeena2 days ago
    Dan Lanning's "Strange" Postgame Interaction With Ohio State's Will Howard Is Going Viral
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    ESPN Makes 'College GameDay' Announcement Following Ohio State-Oregon Game
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Darius Slay Makes His Opinion Clear on Eagles Coach and Fan Altercation
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    Igor Shesterkin Could Make Unexpected Decision: 'Nobody Would Disagree'
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Cowboys Live Reaction: Fans All Saying the Same Thing on Jerry Jones’ ‘Unhinged’ Rant
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Rumor About Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld's Relationship Swirls Before Bills-Jets
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Chet isn’t worried about a popular concern for the team among fans
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Bills Release Super Bowl-Winning Receiver After Amari Cooper Trade
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Surprisingly Has $87 Million College Football Coach on Hot Seat
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Not a Smart move
    247Sports2 days ago
    Rare and Dangerous Water Pattern Appears Off Florida Coast
    Lisa S. Gerard27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy