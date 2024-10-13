Kirby Smart doesn’t ‘really remember’ shoving Mississippi State’s quarterback

Late in Georgia's 41-31 win, a frustrated Smart was seen yelling on the Dawgs sideline while apparently trying to reach defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann.

In what looked like several chaotic moments, Smart collided with Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren, who had gone out of bounds right near the head coach.

The video of the incident started circulating almost immediately on social media.

It’s not a great look for the coach and it’s possible it may warrant disciplinary action from the conference.

After the game, Kirby tried to remember this moment and also his team’s effort in getting the win.

What he recalls about colliding into Mississippi State’s quarterback

Kirby: No, I think on the play, I was going after Schumann. I was trying to get Schumann’s attention. We were trying to change personnel. I think it was the play they came over to our sideline and I'm trying to get Schumann’s attention um but nah, I don't really remember it.

On the importance of another SEC win

Kirby: I think anytime you get to play an SEC opponent you never know what you’re going to get or what to expect. I was really pleased with the crowd, the effort, the energy in the stadium really helped us because I felt like both team warmups were just lethargic and going through the mo+ons and we didn’t have the energy or juice we needed but then when we came out for the game I thought we really had it. We started fast and did some good things. We had some bad turnovers, but I was proud of the guys, really proud of the offense. I thought we gave them 14 points on defense and if you take those 14 points away, I feel pretty good about the game…Last week against Auburn, we won two-minute, before the half we won some third downs. We built our program around if you can win situational football you can put yourself in a situation to be successful. We won most of those moments but we just have to play better in the second half.

Watch the full press conference below: