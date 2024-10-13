Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Tom Brady Drops Bold Maple Leafs Prediction

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    The best American football player of all time has a clear idea of who's going to win the next Stanley Cup Final, and Tom Brady's feelings resurfaced on Saturday before the Toronto Maple Leafs' home-opener victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

    Although the NFL and the NHL don't have a lot of things in common other than the physicality of both sports, it looks like the Leafs have a true supporter in the consensus football GOAT.

    NFL legend and seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady has been vocal about his enthusiasm for the Leafs' upcoming season, particularly for forward Max Domi, who re-signed with the team this summer.

    Brady, who’s a friend of Domi, took to Instagram to comment on the news of Domi's new contract with the Maple Leafs at the start of the offseason.

    “LFG!!!! Stanley Cup next!!!!” Brady wrote back then.

    Now, following Domi’s post of a video hyping up the Maple Leafs for the new season on Instagram, Brady took to the comments section once more and dropped another message in support of the Maple Leafs.

    "Our best is yet to come," Brady wrote, via Leafs Latest . "Let's go @max."

    Back in June, Domi agreed to a four-year, $15 million contract worth $3.75 million per season to stay with the Leafs.

    Domi, who scored 9 goals and 38 assists last season, found his groove in Toronto and extended his relationship with the organization after playing under a one-year, prove-it deal last campaign for the Leafs.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H17wd_0w58dmlh00
    Fox color commentator Tom Brady before an NFL game.

    Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

    Brady, on the other hand, retired at the end of the 2022 season but still holds nearly unbreakable records for the most passing yards, completions, touchdowns, quarterback wins, and a plethora of more accolades too long to list.

    It's still too early to say who will end up hosting the Stanley Cup, for the Leafs have started on a positive note winning two of their first three games of the season through the first week of play.

    Related: Insider's Trade Idea Swaps Leafs' Mitch Marner for Rangers' Igor Shesterkin

