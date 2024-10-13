Open in App
    Shedeur Sanders Used Three Words To Describe His Performance in Colorado-Kansas State

    By Matt Wadleigh,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fLCtR_0w58A76c00

    The Colorado Buffaloes lost a heartbreaker to No. 18 Kansas State on Saturday night in Boulder. After the Buffs took a late lead, the Wildcats responded and then walked out with a 31-28 win in a thrilling Big 12 showdown.

    Shedeur Sanders' play was a questionable one. On the surface, he threw for 388 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

    However, he completed 34-of-40 passes, making it an average of just 9.7 yards per attempt on the night.

    On top of that, Sanders was sacked six times and was a non-factor in the rushing game as well.

    After the loss, the Colorado quarterback opened up about his performance and he used three words, per Jake Schwanitz of DNVR Buffs.

    “It was aight," Sanders said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ev2It_0w58A76c00
    Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

    Mark J&period Rebilas-Imagn Images

    In the Buffs' last game against UCF prior to the bye, Sanders threw for 290 yards with three touchdowns and an interception while being sacked just twice.

    However, the signal-caller added more insight into his performance against Kansas State.

    "There was definitely some sacks I shouldn’t have took, some reads that I gotta make," Sanders said. "I’ll watch the film and see where I can improve because I don’t think anyone ever plays a perfect game and I didn’t play a perfect game.”

    Heading into the game, Sanders had thrown for 1,630 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

    On the other hand, he has been sacked five or more times in three of the team's six games, so there are plenty of concerns on that front.

    Still, the outing aginst Kansas State left more to be desired for Shedeur Sanders, and Colorado will look to respond with a Big 12 clash against Arizona in Week 8.

