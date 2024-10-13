Maple Leafs 'Can't Wait Too Long' to Trade Former 1st-Round Pick
By Antonio Losada,
2 days ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs could be navigating a tricky situation related to defenseman Timothy Liljegren's future within the organization.
Despite being a former first-round pick, Liljegren’s role on the team has dwindled of late. So much so, in fact, that the Leafs made the blueliner a healthy scratch during the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens.
This move, coupled with trade rumors, have raised questions about Liljegren's future in Toronto.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman first reported that the franchise is determined to trade the former no. 17 overall pick from the 2017 draft in his latest 32 Thoughts column.
“Sounds like Toronto is working to find a landing spot for Timothy Liljegren," Friedman wrote. "He’s down the depth chart, not a situation anyone is happy with."
Seravalli pointed out that while the Leafs want to trade the player and the blueliner still holds some value, it might not be as high as Toronto would hope.
“(Liljegren's trade value) is not incredibly high,” Seravalli said. “It’s certainly not a number (Liljegren's $3 million cap hit) you’d want him to be at, especially if he’s on the outside looking in as a healthy scratch.”
According to Seravalli, the player is no longer considered a prospect by other NHL front offices, which complicates his trade value considering his diminished role in Toronto.
Making things even harder for the Maple Leafs in a potential trade when it comes to leveraging a good return in exchange for Liljegren, head coach Craig Berube recently acknowledged that Liljegren needs to improve in order to play.
“Lilly’s got to do things quicker. He’s got to be a little bit heavier in his battles and move into pucks quicker and simplify the game,” Berube said via The Hockey News . “He’s obviously battling.
"He wants to be a guy in the lineup every night, and that’s great. But sometimes you kind of put too much on your plate, right?”
Finally, Seravalli hinted that Toronto may look to move Liljegren before the cap crunch forces their hand later this season.
“You can’t wait too long,” Seravalli said. “When everyone gets healthy, they’re going to be more than $4 million over the cap."
Entering Sunday, the Leafs have five players on either injured reserve or long-term injured reserve. As Seravalli noted, once those players return and their salaries count for salary cap purposes, something (or in this case, someone) will inevitably have to give.
