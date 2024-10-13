Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Maple Leafs 'Can't Wait Too Long' to Trade Former 1st-Round Pick

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    The Toronto Maple Leafs could be navigating a tricky situation related to defenseman Timothy Liljegren's future within the organization.

    Despite being a former first-round pick, Liljegren’s role on the team has dwindled of late. So much so, in fact, that the Leafs made the blueliner a healthy scratch during the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens.

    This move, coupled with trade rumors, have raised questions about Liljegren's future in Toronto.

    Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman first reported that the franchise is determined to trade the former no. 17 overall pick from the 2017 draft in his latest 32 Thoughts column.

    “Sounds like Toronto is working to find a landing spot for Timothy Liljegren," Friedman wrote. "He’s down the depth chart, not a situation anyone is happy with."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Dk5X_0w58A4SR00
    Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) shoots the puck during warm-ups.

    John E&period Sokolowski-Imagn Images

    Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli appeared on the "JD Bunkis Podcast" on Wednesday to discuss Liljegren's situation, adding more credence to Friedman's reports.

    Seravalli pointed out that while the Leafs want to trade the player and the blueliner still holds some value, it might not be as high as Toronto would hope.

    “(Liljegren's trade value) is not incredibly high,” Seravalli said. “It’s certainly not a number (Liljegren's $3 million cap hit) you’d want him to be at, especially if he’s on the outside looking in as a healthy scratch.”

    Liljegren is under contract for $3 million through next season after signing a two-year, $6 million deal in June.

    According to Seravalli, the player is no longer considered a prospect by other NHL front offices, which complicates his trade value considering his diminished role in Toronto.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krHoR_0w58A4SR00
    Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) moves the puck.

    Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

    Making things even harder for the Maple Leafs in a potential trade when it comes to leveraging a good return in exchange for Liljegren, head coach Craig Berube recently acknowledged that Liljegren needs to improve in order to play.

    “Lilly’s got to do things quicker. He’s got to be a little bit heavier in his battles and move into pucks quicker and simplify the game,” Berube said via The Hockey News . “He’s obviously battling.

    "He wants to be a guy in the lineup every night, and that’s great. But sometimes you kind of put too much on your plate, right?”

    Finally, Seravalli hinted that Toronto may look to move Liljegren before the cap crunch forces their hand later this season.

    “You can’t wait too long,” Seravalli said. “When everyone gets healthy, they’re going to be more than $4 million over the cap."

    Entering Sunday, the Leafs have five players on either injured reserve or long-term injured reserve. As Seravalli noted, once those players return and their salaries count for salary cap purposes, something (or in this case, someone) will inevitably have to give.

