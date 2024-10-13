Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Calls Escalate For Lane Kiffin To Leave Ole Miss For Major Program

    By Spencer Ostrow,

    2 days ago

    The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) suffered their second loss of the season on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when they faced the No. 13 LSU Tigers (5-1). The game ended in overtime with a 29-26 final.

    Having already lost to the Kentucky Wildcats and a meeting scheduled with the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in a few weeks, a win over LSU was all-important for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and his team's postseason resume.

    As of this season, the College Football Playoff now includes 12 teams, and it's not likely that a three-loss team will make it.

    Ole Miss entered the 2024 college football season with playoff aspirations, thanks to Kiffin going " all-in ." He brought a wave of talent from the transfer portal to Oxford, knowing the Rebels' schedule set up favorably for them with fewer ranked opponents on it compared to other SEC schedules.

    Many of Ole Miss' key contributors won't return in 2025, which leads fans to think he might consider leaving Ole Miss at the end of this season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HsQ2o_0w588ZNi00
    Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.

    © Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

    Calls for him to take the Florida Gators head coaching job started circulating after the Rebels' loss to Kentucky , but following tonight’s defeat against LSU, those calls have escalated.

    "Lane Kiffin will be hell on wheels at Florida though," one fan said.

    "Lane Kiffin you are a Florida Gator!!!!" another said.

    "Lane Kiffin to Florida is getting warmer and warmer," added a fan.

    "Lane Kiffin will be the next coach at the University of Florida," another wrote.

    "That’s the kind of loss that’ll make Lane Kiffin leave for Florida," a fan stated.

    "Lane kiffin to Florida I’m ready to see that happen," added another.

    "Lane Kiffin one step closer to the Florida job," wrote another.

    The Florida Gators are now 3-3 after dropping their game on Saturday night, 23-17, to the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers. As of now, Billy Napier remains the head coach, but boosters have raised the necessary funds to facilitate his firing.

    Ole Miss has a bye in Week 8 but will be back in action for a Week 9 showdown with the Oklahoma Sooners. The kickoff for their Oct. 26 matchup is still to be determined.

    Related: Lane Kiffin's Hilarious Reaction to Vanderbilt's Upset Over Alabama Goes Viral

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 21
    Add a Comment
    Gregory T. Kapusta
    1d ago
    😜😜😜Ole Miss is already tired of Lane Kiffin and his stupid dirty and cheating playing by having his players FAKE injuries…
    jason
    1d ago
    Ole Miss doesn’t have the money! They mortgaged everything they had for this year! Back to reality
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College Football Cheerleaders Make Strong Statement With Outfits on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    College Football Reporter Laura Rutledge’s Outfit Turned Heads on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Demand Grows for Major College Football Program to Fire $50 Million Coach
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart admits disbelief over loss vs. LSU
    ClutchPoints2 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio4 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail5 days ago
    AP top 25 poll: Texas stays at No. 1 as Oregon rises, Ole Miss falls in college football rankings for Week 8
    College Football HQ On SI2 days ago
    Ryan Day Delivers Grim News for Ohio State After Upset Loss to Oregon
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Jose Canseco's Daughter Turns Heads With No-Pants Photo
    The Spun2 days ago
    Taylor Swift Drops Big News Following PDA-Packed Date with Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds3 days ago
    ESPN should apologize to Tennessee after disrespecting the Vols in favor of Deion Sanders and Colorado
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Should Georgia coach Kirby Smart be suspended for Texas game?
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Mike Vrabel Will Replace Ryan Day as Ohio State's Head Coach
    twsn.net2 days ago
    Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    World reacts to brutal Arch Manning decision
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Kirk Hebstreit Correctly Predicts a College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Paul Finebaum names the team that's the biggest threat to Texas in the SEC
    saturdaydownsouth.com2 days ago
    Finebaum on Alabama-Tennessee: ‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about them as a playoff team’
    AL.com2 days ago
    SEC Announces Fine For LSU's Field Storm After Beating Ole Miss
    The Spun2 days ago
    Updated ESPN FPI College Football Rankings Left Fans Speechless
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    LSU Football Hit With A Major Fine After Their Upset Win Over Ole Miss
    gridironheroics.com1 day ago
    Michael Strahan Confronts Tim Walz Over Harris Campaign’s Clean Up of His Call to Get Rid of the Electoral College
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Woman Caught Husband Cheating With Roommates Before Disappearing, Family Says
    HuffPost4 days ago
    Manatees Left Stranded by Hurricane Helene
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy