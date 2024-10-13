Calls Escalate For Lane Kiffin To Leave Ole Miss For Major Program

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) suffered their second loss of the season on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when they faced the No. 13 LSU Tigers (5-1). The game ended in overtime with a 29-26 final.

Having already lost to the Kentucky Wildcats and a meeting scheduled with the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in a few weeks, a win over LSU was all-important for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and his team's postseason resume.

As of this season, the College Football Playoff now includes 12 teams, and it's not likely that a three-loss team will make it.

Ole Miss entered the 2024 college football season with playoff aspirations, thanks to Kiffin going " all-in ." He brought a wave of talent from the transfer portal to Oxford, knowing the Rebels' schedule set up favorably for them with fewer ranked opponents on it compared to other SEC schedules.

Many of Ole Miss' key contributors won't return in 2025, which leads fans to think he might consider leaving Ole Miss at the end of this season.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin. © Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Calls for him to take the Florida Gators head coaching job started circulating after the Rebels' loss to Kentucky , but following tonight’s defeat against LSU, those calls have escalated.

"Lane Kiffin will be hell on wheels at Florida though," one fan said.

"Lane Kiffin you are a Florida Gator!!!!" another said.

"Lane Kiffin to Florida is getting warmer and warmer," added a fan.

"Lane Kiffin will be the next coach at the University of Florida," another wrote.

"That’s the kind of loss that’ll make Lane Kiffin leave for Florida," a fan stated.

"Lane kiffin to Florida I’m ready to see that happen," added another.

"Lane Kiffin one step closer to the Florida job," wrote another.

The Florida Gators are now 3-3 after dropping their game on Saturday night, 23-17, to the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers. As of now, Billy Napier remains the head coach, but boosters have raised the necessary funds to facilitate his firing.

Ole Miss has a bye in Week 8 but will be back in action for a Week 9 showdown with the Oklahoma Sooners. The kickoff for their Oct. 26 matchup is still to be determined.

