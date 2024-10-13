Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Maple Leafs No. 1 Goalie Facing Uncertain Future After Injury

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a crucial 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. The win brought Toronto's record to an even 1-1 two games into the season, and the Leafs proceeded to beat Pittsburgh on Saturday making it a positive 2-1 record in three games.

    All of those matchups, however, have been played without Toronto's starting goalie in net as Joseph Woll has yet to make his season debut.

    Anthony Stolarz started in the 1-0 season-opening loss against the Montreal Canadiens. Rookie Dennis Hildeby got the starting call on Thursday, and Stolarz returned to the net on Saturday on a rotational basis.

    However, as the Leafs try to build momentum, the absence of goaltender Joseph Woll remains a cloud over their season as the injured netminder is expected to take on the heaviest load among Leafs goaltenders.

    Head coach Craig Berube provided an update on Woll’s status before Saturday's contest after the goalie missed Friday's practice. Berube's comments offered little (if any) clarity.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okMIq_0w55ltz100
    Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll (60) warms up.

    Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

    “There isn’t a timeline for Joseph Woll,” Berube told reporters, via The Hockey News' David Alter. The coach added that the goalie has not returned to the ice for practice since suffering his lower-body injury before the start of the season.

    The Leafs are now left to navigate without their first-choice goaltender for an indeterminate period, leaving the goaltending duties to Hildeby and Stolarz as they seem to be scheduled to alternate starts going forward while Woll recovers.

    The Leafs opted to let former goaltender Ilya Samsonov go in the offseason aiming at leaning on younger, homegrown goalies, including Woll.

    Woll showed promise in the AHL last season, with the Leafs thrusting him into a starting role during training camp and ahead of the regular season.

    The netminder put on solid numbers with the AHL's Toronto Marlies in 2023-24, posting a 21-11-7 record with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

    For the time being, however, the Leafs will need to keep relying on Hildeby, who impressed in his debut as another prospect coming off the Leafs' farm system, and veteran Stolarz, who signed with Toronto as a free agent coming off winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.

