    Injury updates to key Thunder players ahead of preseason game against the Nuggets

    By Adel Ahmad,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5bz6_0w55Rykk00

    The season is off to a flying start for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The offseason helped build up a ton of anticipation, and the preseason has checked some of the hit storylines swirling around the team entering the new year.

    Things have already been jam-packed for Oklahoma City, with the players playing three games in four days and keeping up the intensity during practices.

    The Thunder's attitude has been all positive so far. In addition to the excitement of pursuing a major goal this season and the new faces on the roster, the team hasn't allowed a couple of minor early injuries to take away from the mood.

    Preparing for a big season

    Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams — both key power forwards on the roster — were the first to touch the injury report this season. No. 34 underwent a knee procedure before the start of training camp and was originally announced to be sidelined at least until the regular season. J-Will, meanwhile, hurt his hamstring during training camp and was expected to miss the tune-up games.

    After three preseason games and a handful of practices, both Williams appear to be heading in the right direction as the regular season inches closer. On Saturday, USA Today's Clemente reported that the Thunder forwards engaged in low-impact activities in practice.

    Another player nursing an injury is dynamic rookie guard Ajay Mitchell. The 22-year-old has made a striking early impression with his unwavering confidence as a shooter and playmaker. However, he missed Thursday's contest against the New Zealand Breakers due to an ankle sprain.

    Fortunately, the setback was a minor one, as he was reportedly a full-go in Saturday's practice. Mitchell hit the ground running in OKC's preseason opener in San Antonio on Monday. In his debut, he recorded 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

    Related: Hartenstein believes his screening abilities can elevate OKC

    Intensity still high

    Despite a couple of untimely minor injuries, head coach Mark Daigneault hasn't scaled back the intensity. Entering a season with lofty expectations, the 39-year-old is determined to set the tone for a hopeful championship-winning season.

    "They [the players] were getting up and down [the court]. They were getting everybody's heart rate going," the Thunder coach told reporters following Saturday's practice.

    With two more preseason contests on the plate, with the next game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, OKC has a little less than two weeks to get completely healthy and maintain a strong attitude leading up to the regular season opener on Oct. 24.

    Related: Thunder defensive ace reveals his new offensive edge

