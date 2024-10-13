Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman Talks Irish Victory Over Stanford

    By Bryan Driskell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FqLAK_0w55QbjU00

    Notre Dame won its fourth straight game and improved to 5-1 with a convincing 49-7 victory over Stanford. It was Notre Dame's fifth victory in its last six games against the Cardinal. Following the victory, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman addressed the media and broke down his team's performance.

    You can watch that full interview here:

    Here are a select number of quotes from the press conference:

    On Beating Stanford

    "It's a rivalry game, so you have to prepare for your opponent's best. You have to be at your best when you want to win a rivalry game, it's so important. Our guys were prepared. Coaches did a great job getting them prepared, and they went out there and they executed. I was really proud of the way we responded after that first series. Terrible first series on all three phases. To come out and have a holding where we're moving the ball. We have a holding penalty, a bad punt, and they go down and score. I said, Okay, let's see how this group responds. From the second series on, man, they played lights-out.

    ".... So really proud of this group. Enjoy tonight. Enjoy earning that Legends Trophy, which is a reflection, as I told them, of team glory. That's what that trophy represents is a bunch of people committing to something bigger than themselves. Proud of them for that."

    On The Irish Offense

    "What I challenged them to be, I wanted it to be unrecognizable. I wanted you all to watch and say, Man, that's an offense that we haven't seen. Our players have seen it. It's just them at their best on every play. That was what a reflection of what you guys saw. That's what you saw today. I thought it was really good, man. They did a really good job: run game, pass game, making good decisions and taking care of the football."

    On Riley Mills, Howard Cross III

    "I challenged those two seniors, Rylie and Howard. I wanted them to be great because they're great football players, and those two specifically stood out to me just on the field. ... They dominated the game. Those two big guys, we needed them to be dominant, and he this played dominant. That helps everybody around them. So really proud of those two guys."

    On Bryce Young

    "He's a really talented football player. I have to remind myself and the coaches that he's young because at times we can just put so much on his plate in terms of defense, the early downs, third downs, special teams. I had a meeting with our coaching staff. Like, where can we take some stuff off his plate? Man, he is really performing at a high level. He prepares the right way. He's in there when he has free time. He wants to be the best. Man, he's a special, special individual."

    On Starting Fast

    "Yeah, starting fast is a result of execution. Starting fast is a result of winning that play over and over and over. So I have no concern about a big picture. Hey, you didn't start fast; you got behind in the game. I have more concern about, Hey, what happened on that play? Why didn't we executes? What do we have to do to make sure we fix it? I hate the thought of starting fast, finishing, you got to win the middle. No, you got to win this play, and you got to win it over and over and over and over. Guess what, they'll say you start fast, you played good in the middle, and you finish. That's my concern is that, hey, evaluate what we have to do on every single play to make sure we're having success and then attacking."

