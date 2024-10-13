Memphis' Ja Morant reveals two players he wants to dunk on

Ja Morant has two imposing presences with enormous wingspans behind him in spearheading the Memphis Grizzlies.

His longtime star running mate, Jaren Jackson Jr., firmly stands as one. The 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year cemented his case as one of the league's most terrifying forces down low, capable of swatting shot after shot with his elite instincts and defensive mechanism.

The other is a newcomer named Zach Edey. A 7-foot-4 wonder, the Canadian center conquered the collegiate scene for four sensational years as Purdue's star big man before being drafted by the Grizzlies for this year's Draft's No. 9 overall pick.

Ja cherishes that he has these two giants ready to run through the wall for him. At the same time, the Grizzlies star also has another plan.

Ja wants to dunk on JJJ, Edey

In a recent interview appearance in Overtime, Morant was asked various questions about his dunking style and experiences. Considering the context, he was also asked which player he desires to dunk on out of all the people he has yet to post.

Interestingly, Ja named Edey as his first choice and was followed by mentioning Jackson Jr.

"Zach Edey," Ja said while smiling. "Him and Jaren [Jackson Jr.]"

Knowing Ja, his answer isn't surprising. Edey and JJJ are terrifying to face in the summit, and Ja may be the only person with the audacity to attempt to complete a dunk against them. Morant will always dare to deliver a thunderous finish once he successfully attacks the basket.

Considering the two he mentioned are his teammates, the Memphis Grizzlies' upcoming team practices should be fun.

