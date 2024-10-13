Shedeur Sanders Makes His Thoughts On Controversial No Call Perfectly Clear

The ending of the Kansas State-Colorado game was as thrilling as could be. Colorado took the lead then lost it to Kansas State in the final minutes of the game.

However, the Buffaloes had a chance to win the game with a game-ending drive. Unfortunately, Shedeur Sanders' fourth-down attempt was incomplete, although fans questioned the no-call by the officiating crew .

After the game, the Colorado quarterback spoke about the play and he refused to point blame on the officials, per Jake Shapiro of Denver Sports.

"No, whatever the ref calls he calls," Sanders said. "The call wasn't pass interference, so it's okay. We just got moved forward, focus on what we did wrong."

It was a rough turn of events for Colorado, and here's the play in question.

Sanders finished the game with 388 passing yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

While it was a questionable decision by the officials on the field, to throw a deep pass when only five more yards were needed was another questionable decision by Colorado.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2). Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Sanders being sacked six times brought the offensive line concerns into question as well.

All in all, there were plenty of chances to win the game, but that play will be discussed plenty of the next few days as Colorado thinks about what could've been.

