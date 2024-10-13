Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    NBA General Managers see the Clippers rookie as one of the steals of the draft

    By Jonas Panerio,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZcnK_0w55O4We00

    NBA general managers often have the arduous task of evaluating talent and deciding if they’re worth the investment of a draft pick. In between the surefire stars and the busts, there are always players who fly under the radar and become unexpected gems for their teams. According to the latest NBA GM poll results , one of those hidden talents in the 2024 NBA Draft is Cam Christie.

    A steal in the draft

    In response to the question, “Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the Draft?” GM's had various answers, with five players garnering 10 percent each of the total votes. These were Washington’s Bub Carrington, Sacramento’s Devin Carter, Indiana’s Johnny Furphy, the L.A. Lakers’ Dalton Knecht, Minnesota’s Terrence Shannon, and Oklahoma City’s Nikola Topic.

    However, Cam, who the Clippers selected in the second round and was the draft’s 46th overall pick, also received votes for the distinction, and it’s not hard to see why. A 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Arlington Heights, Illinois, Cam—the younger brother of Lakers’ guard Max Christie—is a solid wingman who can help provide space with his long-range accuracy.

    Showed off in the Summer League

    Cam showed what he could do in the NBA Summer League a few months ago, averaging 11.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in five matches for the Clippers. However, his three-point proficiency impressed experts and fans the most, as he made 40 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

    This skill set will come in handy for a Clippers squad that has been lacking outside shooting in recent years. Cam’s ability to stretch the floor will help open up driving lanes for teammates like Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, making the Clippers’ offense even more lethal.

    Related: Derrick Jones Jr. is a perfect fit alongside James Harden: "I just got to run the floor"

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Spike Mason
    1d ago
    Both l a teams got the skill of the drop
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fans Demand the Same Thing After Angel Reese Attends Ravens-Commanders Game
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    NBA Star Jayson Tatum Reveals Devastating Personal News
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    "If there's no Bronny, the kid from the Wizards would be called a bust today"- Gilbert Arenas thinks the top picks in the 2024 NBA Draft are doing worse than Bronny
    BasketballNetwork.net11 hours ago
    Dodgers adding 4-time Gold Glover to NLCS roster
    Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
    San Antonio Spurs Rookie's Success Has Been a 'Pleasant Surprise'
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Drops Big News Following PDA-Packed Date with Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds3 days ago
    Chet isn’t worried about a popular concern for the team among fans
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Barack Obama's NBA All-Time Starting 5 Draws Mixed Reaction
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    LeBron James’ Agent Supports NBA Star In Passing Up $165 Million Contract Extension
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Justin Fields' Girlfriend Posts Three-Word Message After Steelers-Raiders
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    The Celtics Are So Loaded That Even Their Bench Can't Stop Themselves From Kicking The Shit Out Of Their Opponent
    barstoolsports.com1 day ago
    Igor Shesterkin Could Make Unexpected Decision: 'Nobody Would Disagree'
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Kirk Herbstreit Sends Strong Message After Oregon Upsets Ohio State
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Donte DiVincenzo And Rick Brunson Had To Be Separated After Knicks-Wolves
    UPROXX2 days ago
    Houston Rockets Release Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
    Fastbreak On SI1 day ago
    Despite scoring over 21,000 points in his career, Larry Bird once claimed ‘passing was more of an art than scoring’
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Braves predicted to cut ties with projected $32 million infielder
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Pacers' Sophomore Slid Under the Radar in Loss to Grizzlies
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Star Sherman Hemsley: 12 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Report: Patriots make surprising cut following blowout loss to Texans
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Makes Admission About New Husband
    Athlon Sports3 hours ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    Jerry Jones Receives Massive Backlash After Threatening Radio Host on Live Air
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Joey Logano Shares Heartbreaking Story of Incredible Personal Loss
    Athlon Sports6 hours ago
    Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Shares Bold Message with College Football World Following Win Over Ohio State
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    A Knicks rookie turns heads with stellar preseason performance
    FanSided2 days ago
    WNBA Commissioner Reveals Update on Possible 16th Team Amid Expansion
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    San Antonio Spurs Make Roster Move After Jazz Game
    Fastbreak On SI2 days ago
    Greg McElroy Rips CFB Powerhouse for 'Inexcusably Dumb' Game in Week 7
    Athlon Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy