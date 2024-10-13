NBA General Managers see the Clippers rookie as one of the steals of the draft

NBA general managers often have the arduous task of evaluating talent and deciding if they’re worth the investment of a draft pick. In between the surefire stars and the busts, there are always players who fly under the radar and become unexpected gems for their teams. According to the latest NBA GM poll results , one of those hidden talents in the 2024 NBA Draft is Cam Christie.

A steal in the draft

In response to the question, “Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the Draft?” GM's had various answers, with five players garnering 10 percent each of the total votes. These were Washington’s Bub Carrington, Sacramento’s Devin Carter, Indiana’s Johnny Furphy, the L.A. Lakers’ Dalton Knecht, Minnesota’s Terrence Shannon, and Oklahoma City’s Nikola Topic.

However, Cam, who the Clippers selected in the second round and was the draft’s 46th overall pick, also received votes for the distinction, and it’s not hard to see why. A 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Arlington Heights, Illinois, Cam—the younger brother of Lakers’ guard Max Christie—is a solid wingman who can help provide space with his long-range accuracy.

Showed off in the Summer League

Cam showed what he could do in the NBA Summer League a few months ago, averaging 11.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in five matches for the Clippers. However, his three-point proficiency impressed experts and fans the most, as he made 40 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

This skill set will come in handy for a Clippers squad that has been lacking outside shooting in recent years. Cam’s ability to stretch the floor will help open up driving lanes for teammates like Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, making the Clippers’ offense even more lethal.

