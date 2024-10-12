WATCH: Gunnar Helm Puts No. 1 Texas Ahead of No. 18 Oklahoma

As is every year, anything can happen in the Red River Rivalry.

No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma are battling back and forth in the Cotton Bowl.

The Longhorns were the 14.5-point favorite heading into the matchup but they certainly didn't look like the superior team throughout the first quarter. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has struggled in his return from an abdominal strain.

Ewers isn't seeing the field or getting his feet set. However, he did find tight end Gunnar Helm early in the second quarter to put the first points on the board for Texas.

The Longhorns have seemingly struggled to move the ball in the first half. With two minutes left in the second quarter, Texas' leading receiver is true freshman Ryan Wingo with one reception for 44 yards. Helm, DeAndre Moore, Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner have each recorded two receptions.

Ewers is now 11-of-15 for 119 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

