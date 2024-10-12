Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    WATCH: Gunnar Helm Puts No. 1 Texas Ahead of No. 18 Oklahoma

    By Cami Griffin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wH0at_0w4i0nWc00

    As is every year, anything can happen in the Red River Rivalry.

    No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma are battling back and forth in the Cotton Bowl.

    The Longhorns were the 14.5-point favorite heading into the matchup but they certainly didn't look like the superior team throughout the first quarter. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has struggled in his return from an abdominal strain.

    Ewers isn't seeing the field or getting his feet set. However, he did find tight end Gunnar Helm early in the second quarter to put the first points on the board for Texas.

    The Longhorns have seemingly struggled to move the ball in the first half. With two minutes left in the second quarter, Texas' leading receiver is true freshman Ryan Wingo with one reception for 44 yards. Helm, DeAndre Moore, Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner have each recorded two receptions.

    Ewers is now 11-of-15 for 119 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

    Related: Kirk Herbstreit Going Viral for Journey to Texas-Oklahoma Game

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Deion Sanders Sends Strong Five-Word Message to Nick Saban's Wife
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    PHOTOS: Texas Longhorns Cheerleader Aliyah Eskew Sent The Internet Into A Frenzy Over Her Wild Pics Ahead Of Red River Rivalry vs. Oklahoma
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    College Football Cheerleaders Make Strong Statement With Outfits on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Russell Wilson Gets Bad News on Future With Steelers
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Notre Dame To The College Football Playoff After Week 7 Action
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    NBA Star Jayson Tatum Reveals Devastating Personal News
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    College Football Program Draws Embarrassing Home Crowd on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Taylor Swift’s Outfit for Date With Travis Kelce Fuels Speculations
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    LeBron James Facing Backlash for Bronny James Request
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Alabama Opens as a Road Favorite Over Tennessee
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Stephen A. Smith's Unfiltered Reaction to Cowboys' Blowout Loss Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Detroit Lions Have Devastating Update On Aidan Hutchinson's Injury
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Kirk Herbstreit Sends Strong Message After Oregon Upsets Ohio State
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Reveals Week 7's 'Most Significant Win'
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Florida Red Lobster Shut Down – What Inspectors Found Inside
    Akeena21 days ago
    Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Makes Announcement About His Wife
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    Is this the best Hamburger in Illinos?
    Chicago Food King22 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Shares Bold Message with College Football World Following Win Over Ohio State
    Athlon Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy