Which 3 Browns Can Help Break NFC East Losing Streak vs. Eagles?

The Cleveland Browns are heading into Week 6, desperate to snap their losing streak as they prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles. After three consecutive losses to NFC East opponents, the Browns are now 1-4, and the pressure is mounting. Once considered a contender in the AFC North, the team has been plagued by offensive woes, and much of the criticism is now focused on quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA;Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) misses the ball against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images (2) misses the ball against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Cleveland’s defense has been solid throughout the season, giving them chances to stay in games, but the offense has been a consistent weak point. The Browns have failed to score more than 20 points in any game this season, which has raised concerns about whether Watson can lead the team out of its offensive slump. As the Browns face the Eagles' No. 28 ranked pass defense, allowing 237 yards per game, there is hope that Cleveland’s offense can finally get on track.

Philadelphia’s defense has been vulnerable both in the air and on the ground, allowing 128.8 rushing yards per game. This opens the door for Cleveland to make a mark , but which players are most likely to put points on the board first for the Browns?

Let’s break down the top candidates:

Kicker Dustin Hopkins : Leading the team with 27 points, Hopkins has capitalized on Cleveland’s offensive struggles, converting seven field goals and six extra points. He’s been the most consistent scoring option for the Browns.

: Leading the team with 27 points, Hopkins has capitalized on Cleveland’s offensive struggles, converting seven field goals and six extra points. He’s been the most consistent scoring option for the Browns. Receiver Amari Cooper : Cooper has connected with Watson in the past, scoring touchdowns earlier in the season, but their connection has struggled throughout the first five games. If the passing game can get going, Cooper remains a top Red Zone threat.

: Cooper has connected with Watson in the past, scoring touchdowns earlier in the season, but their connection has struggled throughout the first five games. If the passing game can get going, Cooper remains a top Red Zone threat. Running back Jerome Ford : Filling in for Nick Chubb, Ford has one rushing touchdown on the year. Though his production has been limited, the Eagles’ 20th-ranked run defense might provide him with opportunities to find the end zone.

Despite the Browns’ struggles, the question remains whether they can turn things around against an Eagles defense that has allowed plenty of yards this season.

Related: Browns vs. Eagles Injury Update: Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb Available?

Star running back Nick Chubb has been ruled out, and his absence continues to be felt as the Browns search for consistency on offense . Without Chubb again, the team will rely on players like Ford, and Cooper to carry the load. The Browns' offense needs to step up in a big way, and a victory over the Eagles would provide a much-needed boost to their season.