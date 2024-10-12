Wisconsin Women's Hockey Scores Late for Decisive Victory Over No. 3 Duluth

Although the score sheet does not show it, the Badgers struggled in the first few minutes against the country's third-ranked team. Errant passes by top-ranked Wisconsin (5-0-0, 1-0-0 WCHA) and an aggressive Duluth Bulldogs (3-2-0, 2-1-0 WCHA) forecheck caused difficulties for UW to break out of the defensive zone.

The Badgers had an early power play opportunity, but it was not until a shift by Wisconsin's fourth line with just under 12 minutes remaining in the first frame that head coach Mark Johnson's squad seemed to settle in and eventually capture victory.

Wisconsin Women's Hockey Opens Scoring with Power Play Blast Past Duluth

The all-rookie line of Finley McCarthy, Maggie Scannell, and Hannah Halverson generated the most consistent offensive pressure the Badgers had produced through the first eight minutes of play. The pressure only resulted in two shot attempts, but the Badgers also drew a penalty, which resulted in their second power play of the afternoon.

Wisconsin only took 11 seconds of the resulting skater advantage to get on the board. A Casey O'Brien shot resulted in a rebound corralled by senior Lacey Eden in front of the net, given through traffic to winger Kirsten Simms near the right dot, who found junior Laila Edwards alone in the left circle.

Edwards stared down nothing but net and slammed home a one-timer to put the Badgers on the board first.

Badgers and Bulldogs Trade Second Period Odd-Skater Rushes

Three goals were scored between the two teams in the middle frame, but Wisconsin got the better end of the trade to extend its lead.

First, the Badgers doubled their lead thanks to the speed of defender Laney Potter. Sophomore Kelly Gorbatenko carried the puck through the neutral zone on the left wing when Potter beat every other skater on the ice from the Badger blue line down to the opposing end.

Potter found herself alone with the puck on her stick in front of the net and beat Duluth goaltender Eve Gascon on the high blocker side.

What followed after the Wisconsin goal was a flurry of scoring chances by both teams. It was the Bulldogs, however, that would capitalize on an odd-skater rush of their own and cut the lead back in half.

However, the Badgers would quickly re-double their lead on a three-on-two created by the speed of Wisconsin captain Caroline Harvey. The defender delivered a feed through traffic to sophomore center Cassie Hall, who put the Wisconsin women's hockey team up 3-1.

Physical Third Period Ends with Victory for Wisconsin Women's Hockey

Early in the third period, whistles were often the result of penalties. Simms was called for diving, leading to jawing between the two teams. Shortly afterward, Wisconsin forward Sarah Wozniewicz and Duluth defender Nina Jobst-Smith went to the box for matching minor penalties.

The physical stalemate continued until only 6:43 remained on the clock. Potter, who before the afternoon began had the longest goal drought of any player on the Badgers roster at 14 games, tipped in a loose puck in front of the net for her second of the day and put Wisconsin up 4-1.

Not to be left out on the scoring fun, Gorbatenko added her own with 15 seconds remaining to put the Wisconsin Women's hockey team up by the final score of 5-1.

No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 3 Duluth resume play for the series finale tomorrow afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:00 PM central. You can watch the game on B1G+ or listen on iHeart Radio and 1070 AM The Game - Madison.

