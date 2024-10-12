Will Arch Manning Steal Quinn Ewers' Job?

Quinn Ewers hasn't shied away from the fact that he has perhaps the best and most famous backup in all of college football sitting behind him on the depth chart in Arch Manning.

From preseason interviews to "Fansville" commercials for Dr. Pepper, Ewers is well aware of the Hall of Fame pedigree that Manning brings to the table.

Ewers is back in the saddle for the Texas Longhorns, returning to the starting quarterback job after missing the last month with an oblique strain, just in time for their Red River rivalry matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners.

In most situations, getting your starter back after an injury absence is a massive upgrade at the game's most important position, but the Longhorns are a unique case.

Manning was obviously a highly sought-after recruit coming out of high school, and would easily be a massive improvement for the majority of other FBS programs across the country. But rather than entering the transfer portal last offseason in search of a surefire chance to be the unquestioned starter right away, Manning chose to remain in Austin, well aware that Ewers would remain the Longhorns' starter this season.

But in Ewers' absence, Manning made the most of his opportunity to shine, accounting for 10 total touchdowns in three games, leading the Longhorns to a trio of convincing victories.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear that Ewers will remain the starter when healthy, but will there come a point at which that could change?

Ewers has missed time due to injury in each of his three seasons in Austin, and while there's no denying his talent and ability to make big plays down the field with his arm talent, he has continued to struggle with consistency, accuracy and decision-making. Those flaws have already been on display in the first half of Saturday's game against the Sooners, with multiple missed throws to wide-open receivers, including an interception on the Longhorns' first drive of the game.

Manning also brings more athleticism and big-play ability as a runner, which gives opposing defenses another wrinkle they have to account for that isn't nearly as much of a threat when Ewers is catching the snaps.

Conventional wisdom says Ewers will retain the starting job for the rest of the year, as long as he's able to stay healthy. He's got the seniority, and the experience that comes along with it, particularly in big games after last year's run to the College Football Playoff.

But from a talent and upside perspective, it's hard to ignore what Manning brings to the table. If Ewers can't show some marked improvement in the areas of his game that continue to be a struggle, and especially if there's any kind of regression, it won't be surprising if Sarkisian and the Longhorns give Manning the opportunity to supplant the upperclassman.

Related: Ashton Jeanty is the Next Elite NFL RB Prospect