Notre Dame vs Stanford: First Half Analysis, Irish Lead 21-7

Notre Dame got off to a bit of a slow start against Stanford, but after setting in the Irish have controlled the action and lead the Cardinal 21-7 at the half. It was 7-7 after the first quarter thanks to some sloppy mistakes by the Irish offense and the defense being on its heels. Both units settled in, made adjustments and the second quarter was all Notre Dame.

Here's my analysis of the first two quarters.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

*** Notre Dame moved the ball very well in the first half outside of two bad self-inflicted wounds. Left tackle Anthonie Knapp was called for a bad hold that wiped out a long run by Riley Leonard that got the Irish deep in Stanford territory. Outside of that the Irish moved the ball quite well and put points on the board. The second was wide receiver Beaux Collins being stripped of the ball after a 16-yard gain. Both mistakes are just inexcusable and cannot happen, and they were both major drive killers.

*** Notre Dame got into Stanford territory with four of its five first half drives, and if not for the penalty on drive one it would have been all five. Clean up those bad mistakes and this game is even more of a rout by the Irish.

*** Tempo was a key to the early success, as Notre Dame worked with really good pace early in the game. Leonard being able to avoid pressures and eliminate sacks helped a lot, but Stanford was on its heels from the start because of how much Notre Dame pushed the tempo. That forced the Cardinal to line up in their base looks and allowed Leonard to pick them apart with the run game and also a heavy dose of RPO.

*** This was without question Notre Dame's best RPO performance of the season. Both of Leonard's touchdown passes were on glance routes off RPO action. Stanford came crashing downhill, Leonard pulled it and threw behind it for a touchdown to Jayden Thomas and a touchdown to Kris Mitchell . Leonard did have a bad RPO read on that last touchdown drive, and the ball got batted down, but Pat Coogan caught it and ran for 11 yards. Outside of that Leonard was very decisive in the RPO game. Leonard also hit Collins for a 16-yard gain on a RPO hitch route, but that was the play where Collins fumbled the ball.

*** This was Leonard's best half of football in a Notre Dame uniform. He was accurate outside of two throws, and on one miss he saw the receiver ran the wrong route so he threw it basically into the ground in front of him. He made two read mistakes on run plays where he pulled, but outside of that and the aforementioned RPO throw he made very good decisions. Leonard needs to lead Jaden Greathouse inside on the early 3rd-and-17 seam miss and the slot fade to Collins needs to come out sooner, but the placement was solid. Speaking of Greathouse, he had a very good half as well. He did a good job getting open and getting separation and he was good in the run game.

*** Leonard finished the first half 13-18 for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 31 yards and another touchdown.

*** Stanford was geared towards stopping the downhill runs, which limited the effectiveness of the backs, who had just 36 yards on 11 carries. But that strategy is why the RPO glance throws were opening up, which made it hard for Stanford to stop the Irish offense.

*** The offensive line got very good early movement in the run game, and both sides of the line (right-left) played a role. I was especially impressed with the movement I saw from the right side (Aamil Wagner, Rocco Spindler), but the left side also had two really good push snaps that set up the first touchdown for the Irish. The pass protection has been good everywhere except left tackle. Knapp's hold was bad not just because it was a penalty, but Leonard had already got outside, and when you have a player like Leonard at QB once he gets outside the DL has no chance to catch him. Knapp also got beat badly on an outside run on a 3rd-and-7, but Leonard was able to make the Stanford defenders miss and he then scrambled for a first down.

*** Leonard's throwing and ability to make Stanford defenders miss played a big role in Notre Dame going 4-6 on third-down in the game. The line didn't get a good push on the 4th-and-1, but Jeremiyah Love put his shoulders down and ran over a Stanford defender to move the chains.

*** This was a very good half for the Irish offense, but against better opponents those bad mistakes that cost them points could prove more costly. A lot to build on for the second half, a lot to be excited about, but clearly still some important things to clean up.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

*** The Irish struggled a bit early with the Stanford backfield action, which featured a lot of jet motion and mis-direction looks from the backs. Notre Dame was on its heels and was late reacting to plays outside, which allowed the Cardinal to move the chains early. Tackling early was also an issue, as a missed tackle from Adon Shuler allowed for a 27-yard gain on a scramble, and more perimeter missed tackles allowed Stanford to pick up extra yards.

*** Stanford scored on its opening drive and took its second into Notre Dame territory, but two huge plays from Howard Cross ended that drive. Cross had a cleanup sack on first-down that put Stanford behind the sticks. On 4th-and-5 he did a great job beating a cut block attempt and getting to the quarterback. Stanford went three-and-out on its next two drives, including the defense making a big stop after the turnover by the offense.

*** The aforementioned fourth-down stop was also a great call by Al Golden . It was likely that Stanford would try and get the ball to stud receiver Elic Ayomanor , and that's exactly what they did. On that play the Cardinal called a boundary slant route that was meant for Ayomanor. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison jumped the slant, but they also dropped linebacker Jack Kiser into the window to prevent any inside breaking routes. Morrison's aggressiveness would eliminate anything straight up or outside. Notre Dame wasn't going to let Ayomanor beat them on that play.

*** Stanford has done a good job so far trying to get Ayomanor matched up against players other than Morrison. He caught two quick throws on Christian Gray early for chain moving type gains. Outside of that the Irish have kept him in check, with Ayomanor catching two passes for 17 yards.

*** There have been some misfits at linebacker, especially early, but they have settled in. Kiser is having a really good first half, as is sophomore Drayk Bowen, who is flying downhill and attacking the Stanford run game. He stuffed Stanford twice at the goal line on their first drive. Bowen had four tackles in the first quarter.

*** Cross and Rylie Mills have been outstanding in this game. Cross had the huge play to end a drive, Mills has also got very good penetration and is playing with a great motor. He had a snap where he beat the guard badly and then threw a tight end back, forcing the quarterback to scramble for just a one yard gain, and Cross cleaned that up. Mills and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa had a key 3rd-and-3 stuff that put Stanford into a 4th-and-3 play that the Irish stopped.

*** On the outside, ends Josh Burnham and Bryce Young are both playing very good football. Burnham has been a force as an edge setter, Young has been disruptive, and there have been two holds on Burnham that should have been called but weren't. Burnham had a very good contain pressure on the 4th-and-3 stop, along with safety Xavier Watts , and Viliamu-Asa was in perfect coverage to end that play. That play ended Stanford's attempt to take advantage of great field position after a fumble by the Irish offense.

*** It took the Irish a couple of drives to get up to speed with all of Stanford's run action and movement, but the Irish have settled in and shut Stanford down the remainder of the half.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2024 Scholarship Chart

2024 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2025 Scholarship Offers

2025 Commit Rankings - Offense

2025 Commit Rankings - Defense

2024 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2024 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter