    • Athlon Sports

    The Cleveland Guardians Will Be The New York Yankees’ ALCS Opponent

    By Casey Fahrer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CS7c5_0w4i0bvu00

    The New York Yankees will match up against the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.

    The Guardians defeated the Detroit Tigers in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the ALDS on Saturday to advance. The team will now face the Yankees in the ALCS to decide which team will represent the American League in the World Series.

    The Guardians won the opening game of the series with the Tigers but were shut out in Game 2 as closer Emmanuel Clase gave up a three-run home run to Kerry Carpenter in the top of the ninth inning.

    Related: The New York Yankees Are Headed To The ALCS

    The Guardians then lost Game 3 and we were one game away from elimination.

    The Guardians took a late lead in Game 4 as David Fry hit a two-run homer in the seventh. The team would hold onto the lead and force Game 5 back at Progressive Field.

    Saturday’s game went scoreless through the first four innings. The Tigers jumped out to a 1-0 lead after Carpenter singled to deep right field. The Guardians then tied the game in the bottom half of the inning before Lane Thomas hit a grand slam to give the team run support. The Guardians would go on to win 7-3 en route to their first ALCS appearance since 2016.

    Related: Gerrit Cole Announced As New York Yankees’ Game 2 Starter In ALCS

    The Yankees won four of the six regular-season matchups between the two teams.

    The two teams last played each other in the playoffs in the 2022 ALDS. The Bronx Bombers advanced in five games.

    Game 1 of the ALCS is scheduled for Monday at 7:38 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

    Casey Fahrer is a recent graduate from Syracuse University and a contributor to Inside The Pinstripes. He can be reached at caseyfahrer716@gmail.com.

    You can also check out his personal blog HERE .

