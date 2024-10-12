Open in App
    Luis Gil Expected To Start “Later In The Series” Against The Cleveland Guardians

    By Casey Fahrer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hgp45_0w4i0WT900

    Luis Gil is still waiting for his chance to pitch in the playoffs for the New York Yankees, and he’ll likely continue to wait.

    Manager Aaron Boone announced that the righty is expected to start one game during the team’s upcoming ALCS series, but that he is not in consideration to be on the mound for Game 1.

    “Luis will go later in the series,” Boone said on Saturday. “We’ll have him throw a sim game tomorrow.”

    The rookie was the only pitcher to not appear in any of the team’s four ALDS games against the Kansas City Royals. The Yankees announced Gerrit Cole as the Game 2 starter for the ALCS, meaning that Gil likely won’t pitch until at least Game 3 against the Cleveland Guardians.

    The Bronx Bombers have used Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Clarke Schmidt to start games this postseason. Marcus Stroman was not selected to the ALDS roster and Nestor Cortes is out for the rest of the season due to a flexor strain in his pitching elbow. Gil was expected to be used as needed in either the bullpen or rotation, but he has yet to take the mound in the playoffs.

    Related: Gerrit Cole Announced As New York Yankees’ Game 2 Starter In ALCS

    Gil made 29 starts during the regular season for the Yankees. He went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 151.2 innings pitched.

    The rookie made one start against the Guardians during the regular season. He only went three-plus innings while allowing six walks, three hits, and three runs back on Aug. 20. The Yankees lost 9-5 that day.

    The ALCS between the Yankees and Guardians starts Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

    Casey Fahrer is a recent graduate from Syracuse University and a contributor to Inside The Pinstripes. He can be reached at caseyfahrer716@gmail.com.

    You can also check out his personal blog HERE .

