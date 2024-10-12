Giants Notebook: Singletary Officially OUT vs. Bengals

NEW YORK - Welcome to our New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks Notebook, giving you the latest on the Week 5 showdown between the NFC clubs. What's up with Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones and Malik Nabers, plus all the NFL rumors, roster move news, key stats and injury updates as they happen!

OCT 12 – GIANTS GAME STATUSES – The Tyrone Tracy Jr. show will have a second act.

On Saturday, the New York Giants ruled out running back Devin Singletary (groin), punter Jamie Gillan (hamstring), and receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder) for Week 6’s nightcap against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals.

Singletary missing Sunday’s action is important, both for what New York will be missing and the opportunity it presents. Singletary provides a steady hand in the backfield, mastering technique to make the most of his athletic abilities. But Tracy has athleticism to spare and looked more consistent than most expected in Week 5.

Another strong showing – against a weak Bengals defense – could earn him the starting job.

New York signed punter Matt Haack to replace Gillan, hoping to avoid additional special teams disasters.

OCT 11 – BENGALS GAME STATUSES – The Cincinnati Bengals have a handful of injuries to sort through ahead of their Week 6 clash with the New York Giants.

On Friday, their injury report provided a little more clarity on the state of their run game and secondary.

Running back Chase Brown is officially questionable for the contest, although he’s expected to go. The secondary, meanwhile, is less stable.

The team will likely be without cornerback DJ Ivey, who was listed as doubtful with a knee injury. He is yet to see game action in 2024, but flashed as depth in a small sample size a year ago.

That depth may be more important with cornerback Mike Hilton questionable with a knee injury. Both were full participants throughout the week. Hilton will be tasked with covering heavily-targeted receiver Wan’Dale Robinson assuming he gets the green light on Sunday.

OCT 10 – BENGALS INJURY REPORT – The New York Giants are significantly less healthy heading into Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Potentially missing receiver Malik Nabers and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants are behind the eight ball.

Cincinnati, despite the long injury list, got some good news on Thursday.

The team released the following injury report ahead of Sunday Night Football.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

None

LIMITED

Running Back Chase Brown (Quad)

Running Back Zack Moss (Foot)

Edge Rusher Joseph Ossai (Shoulder)

Tight End Mike Gesicki (Hamstring)

Defensive Tackle Sheldon Rankins (Hamstring)

FULL

Quarterback Joe Burrow (Wrist)

Cornerback Mike Hilton (Knee)

Cornerback D.J. Ivey (Knee)

Defensive Tackle Kris Jenkins (Thumb)

Offensive Tackle Amarius Mims

Both Moss and Gesicki were promoted from DNPs on Wednesday and could make a significant impact on Sunday’s affair. Moss has helped Cincinnati exceed expectations on the ground in the wake of Joe Mixon’s absence, while Gesicki remains a threat up the seam and in the red zone.

OCT 6 – DK DROP – The New York Giants struggled out of halftime offensively against the Seattle Seahawks, punting after a quick three-and-out. However, the defense answered back.

On the third play of the drive, quarterback Geno Smith hit receiver DK Metcalf for 10 yards, but cornerback Deonte Banks was able to knock the ball loose. Rookie safety Tyler Nubin was able to recover , giving New York the football and, if you will, momentum.

The Giants quickly made good use of the turnover.

Receiver Darius Slayton hauled in a 41-yard catch on a beautiful deep ball, although an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty would knock his catch back 15 yards.

After a defensive holding and an 11-yard rush from Tyrone Tracy Jr.

On the next play, Slayton would return to the aerial attack, finding Slayton for 30 more yards and a score, putting them up 17-10 with 10:41 remaining in the third quarter.

OCT 6 – WAN’DALE – The New York Giants started their first drive in the worst way possible, fumbling for a 101-yard scoop and score. However, they tied the Seattle Seahawks, 7-7, after receiver Wan’Dale Robinson scored New York’s first touchdown of the day.

The eight-play drive ended with Robinson scoring on a seven-yard crossing route.

Robinson has converted on all three targets for 21 yards through the first drive of the second quarter.

OCT 6 – OUTS – The Giants won’t have Devin Singletary to play against the Seahawks on Sunday. Singletary is inactive after being listed as doubtful to play due to a groin injury. Look for rookie Tyrone Tracy to step up.

The Giants ruled receiver Malik Nabers out with a concussion on Friday. Also inactive today: Anthony Johnson, Tre Hawkins, Boogie Basham, Jake Kubas and quarterback Tommy DeVito.

OCT 5 – PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS – The New York Giants will be without receiver Malik Nabers on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Their practice squad elevations, in conjunction with Friday’s injury report, make it seem like running back Devin Singletary will be out, too.

On Saturday, the Giants elevated receiver Isaiah Hodgins and running back Dante “Turbo” Miller from the practice squad. With Singletary listed as doubtful, Miller’s promotion will add depth to a shorthanded backfield.

New York will also get back linebacker Matthew Adams, a solid depth piece and key special teams asset. He was activated from injured reserve ahead of Week 5. In a corresponding move, the team waived linebacker Benton Whitley.

OCT 5 – SEAHAWKS STATUS – The New York Giants will be hampered by injuries against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, at least by way of receiver Malik Nabers being hurt.

But Seattle isn’t without its injuries, too, although given its initial injury report, the team seemingly got mostly good news as the week progressed.

Notably, the Seahawks will be without rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II

OUT

Defensive Tackle Byron Murphy II (Hamstring)

Nose Tackle Cameron Young (Knee)

QUESTIONABLE

Edge Rusher Boye Mafe (Knee)

Safety Julian Love (Thigh)

OCT 4 – NABERS OUT – The New York Giants will be without receiver Malik Nabers on Sunday for their Week 5 contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Brian Daboll announced the news on Friday.

The rookie had not progressed far enough through the league’s concussion protocol to be cleared.

Nabers is the team leader in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns, putting the Giants much further behind the eight ball than they already were.

OCT 1 – THE AGELESS JASON PETERS – The New York Giants just cannot seem to get away from legendary offensive tackle Jason Peters.

After 11 years as a stalwart for the Philadelphia Eagles, Peters spent the 2022 season with the Dallas Cowboys. Now, he’s a step closer to seeing the Giants again.

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed Peters to their practice squad, per Tom Pelissero . Seattle plays host to New York on Sunday.

While it is unlikely that Peters plays without an unforeseen injury, the Seahawks have sustained some injuries up front and did not have a lineman on the practice squad.

Perhaps more notable is how impressive it is that Peters is still playing NFL football. Peters is 42 and now in his 21st season in the NFL. Whether or not he plays, that is one hell of an accomplishment.

SEPT 29 – SHEP ASSIST – The New York Giants are always down to watch the Philadelphia Eagles lose football games.

On Sunday, they got some help from one of their own.

Former Giants receiver Sterling Shepard – who was elevated from the Tampa Bay practice squad on Saturday – caught three passes for 51 yards against a porous Philadelphia secondary. His first catch went for 18 yards on 2nd-and-12, extending a drive that would culminate in a field goal. He also hauled in a 30-yard catch on another field goal drive – the game’s final score.

The Buccaneers won, 33-16, advancing to 3-1 and sending the Eagles to 2-2.

New York will host Philadelphia in Week 7.

SEPT 28 – ANOTHER INJURY – The New York Giants suffered an injury scare on Thursday when receiver Malik Nabers sustained a concussion. But the injury list for New York’s future opponents continues to grow.

On Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Washington Commanders, 38-33. They also lost right tackle Trent Brown, who went down with a knee injury during the prime-time affair.

It was announced shortly after that Brown had torn his patellar tendon, ending his season.

New York will host the Bengals on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 6 to wrap up Week 6.

Instead of the veteran Brown, it will be rookie Amarius Mims handling the right tackle duties. That takes on more importance given the potential of New York’s pass rush, who have yet to fully take off but can take over games by themselves.

SEPT 26 – COWBOYS OUT – The New York Giants will be without two members of their secondary – corners Dru Phillips and Adoree’ Jackson (both calf injuries) – when they play host to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

The losses feel significant, given the matchup with star receiver CeeDee Lamb and the lack of depth in the back end. But Dallas will likely be missing pieces in the secondary, too.

Cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) and safety Markquese Bell (ankle) were listed as doubtful on the Cowboys injury report ahead of Thursday’s game.

This could become an issue for Dallas if New York receiver Malik Nabers is moved around the formation and star cornerback Trevon Diggs doesn’t follow him, allowing him to exploit mismatches and take advantage of an inconsistent secondary.

While Bell had largely contributed on special teams, Carson – a rookie – had been starting on the boundary in place of DaRon Bland.

SEPT 24 – DANIELS DOMINATES – The New York Giants will forever be connected to the career of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Of course, as long as he’s in Washington, he’ll be playing them twice per year. But there were rumors that the Giants liked him pre-draft, furthered by Hard Knocks this offseason, and they ended up drafting his college teammate, receiver Malik Nabers, just four picks after he was selected with the No. 2 pick.

On Monday, Daniels introduced himself to the NFL prime-time scene in spectacular fashion.

The Commanders advanced to 2-1 after shocking the hosting Cincinnati Bengals. Daniels completed 21 of 23 passes for 254 yards and two scores. He added another 39 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Washington did not punt nor turn the ball over.

The sample size is important, of course, but if Daniels looks even close to how he did on Monday for the foreseeable future, the Giants might have to kiss their upper hand in the rivalry goodbye. He’s already helped take them down once this season, and will get another chance in Week 9.