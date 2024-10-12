Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Fans In Disbelief Over Current State Of Alabama Football Program

    By Max Escarpio,

    2 days ago

    The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide hosted the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 7, looking to bounce back from a program-shaking loss to Vanderbilt a week prior.

    Alabama went into the SEC matchup against SC as a 21.5-point favorite . Many believed the Crimson Tide would come out with a full head of steam after suffering a 40-35 loss to the Commodores in Week 6, their first loss of the season.

    Many considered the Crimson Tide's loss to the Commodores as a possible fluke, but Saturday's outing against the Gamecocks proved that might not be the case.

    Alabama escaped Week 7 with a 27-25 victory over South Carolina, a major scare that required plenty of luck from the Tide to hold on.

    Alabama is now 5-1 on the year. While they're viewed as an SEC title contender, the Crimson Tide still have a long journey ahead, with four ranked games left on their schedule.

    Given Alabama's clear struggles and the near loss to South Carolina in Week 7, fans made their voices heard on social media, sharing hundreds of displeasing comments about the Crimson Tide's current state.

    "Worst bama team in my lifetime by far," said one fan.

    "If every game is going to be like this I’m going to need medication," said another fan.

    "what a sad way to win," mentioned one fan.

    "We’re still a horrendous football team." commented one fan.

    "We ALL miss Coach," said one fan.

    "Coach Saban is definitely missed. This is definitely not the Alabama Team everyone is used to seeing." said another fan.

    Alabama was outplayed in nearly every category against the Crimson Tide.

    Home-field advantage may have helped the Crimson Tide in Week 7, but that wasn't the case in the team's Week 6 loss at Vanderbilt. Compared to the Commodores, Alabama had fewer passing yards, rushing yards and first downs in Week 6. They also suffered six penalties to the Commodores' three penalties

    Aside from the clear penalty issues, Alabama hasn't found its identity under first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer. It's certainly an offensive-minded team under his coaching staff, but with quarterback Jalen Milroe, is it possible that DeBoer and the staff are getting caught up in his dual-threat ability?

    In the win over South Carolina, Milroe produced one touchdown and 209 yards through the air and two touchdowns on 36 yards on the ground while throwing two interceptions.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCE3q_0w4hz8Y100
    Kalen DeBoer, Alabama Crimson Tide

    William McLelland-Imagn Images

    DeBoer was hired by the Crimson Tide in 2024 following the retirement of longtime head coach Nick Saban, who was with the program from 2007 to 2023.

    After Saban helped Alabama win six national titles for the program during his tenure, the pressure was on DeBoer to pick up where he left off.

    DeBoer accepted the Crimson Tide head coaching role after taking the Washington Huskies to the national title last season. Despite having great success with the Huskies from 2022 to 2023, the Crimson Tide have struggled.

    However, Alabama will have a chance to bounce back in Week 8 when it takes on the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers on the road.

    Related: Nick Saban Names No. 1 Mismatch in College Football

    Related: 'College GameDay' Crew Unanimously Predicts Top 25 College Football Upset on Saturday

