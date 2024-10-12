WATCH: Quintrevion Wisner Redeems Earlier Fumble With Monster TD Run

While the No. 1 Texas Longhorns started off slow on offense in the first quarter, they really began to pick it up against the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners.

They had just 13 yards of offense in the opening quarter, but exploded for over 200 in the second, thanks to Quinn Ewers finding his groove and running back Quintrevion Wisner. While Jaydon Blue got the start, it's been Wisner who has found more success on the ground.

He broke off a 36-yard run that was nearly a touchdown, but he ended up fumbling the ball into the end zone. Luckily for him and Texas, receiver Silas Bolden sprinted down the field and dove on it for a touchdown.

After the Sooners fumbled the ball right back to Texas, Wisner got another chance to run the ball and exploded for an even longer run. He took it 43 yards to the house, this time holding onto the football for dear life.

The score gave Texas a 21-3 lead, which they had a chance to add to right after another Oklahoma fumble. However, Matthew Golden missed a wide-open Ryan Wingo on a double pass, and Bert Auburn missed a field goal to close out the half.

Texas goes into halftime of the 120th Red River Rivalry leading by a score of 21-3, and looking like they are just getting started.