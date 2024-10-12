Open in App
    Joel Klatt Calls for Major College Football Rule Change After Ejection

    By J.R. DeGroote,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EK4DM_0w4hyNjs00

    Joel Klatt is tired of seeing college football players ejected for targeting calls and wants to see an adjustment to the polarizing rule.

    Klatt was on the Fox broadcast alongside Gus Johnson as No. 14 BYU took on Arizona. What spurred Klatt's sentiment was a hit from Arizona linebacker Jacob Manu that was flagged for targeting.

    Manu — the Wildcats' leading tackler — was ejected two minutes into the game.

    "The ejection is what is the problem here," Klatt said . "If you want to make the game safer, certainly make that a penalty. By the letter of the law, that is targeting. Throw a flag and give BYU 15 yards. Don't put Manu on the bench for the rest of the game. Someone needs to fix that."

    "They have to fix that," Johnson chimed in.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yXdUd_0w4hyNjs00

    © Adam Cairns&solColumbus Dispatch &sol USA TODAY NETWORK

    If a player commits a targeting penalty in the first half, they are ejected for the remainder of the game. If the penalty occurs in the second half, the player is ejected for the rest of that game and will also miss the first half of the next game.

    Targeting ejections have become a hotly debated topic in recent years, and fans widely supported Klatt's stance on the issue.

    "An early ejection can drastically change the flow of a game, and many feel the rule needs refinement," one fan said .

    Bryan Bills
    1d ago
    good players should simply not do.it because of the consequences.
