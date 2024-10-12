WATCH: Texas fumbles into the endzone to take a 14-3 lead over Oklahoma

The Red River Rivalry had several interesting moments in the first half.

After a slow start from Texas, mostly due to quarterback Quinn Ewers struggling in his return from an abdominal strain, the Longhorns had a few things finally go their way in the second quarter.

Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner rushed for what looked to be a touchdown before fumbling the ball into the end zone. Wide receiver Silas Bolden made one of the biggest hustle plays of the year by beating several defenders into the end zone to recover the ball for the Longhorns.

It's unrealistic for Texas to play mistake-free football every week so it certainly helps when bounces like this go in the Longhorns favor.

No 1 Texas currently leads No. 18 Oklahoma 21-3 at halftime. Wisner leads the Longhorns in rushing with five carries for 94 yards and one touchdown. Ewers ended the half with 122 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

