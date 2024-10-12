Open in App
    Isaiah Bond Leaves with an Injury Against Oklahoma

    By Jacob Wayne,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0ped_0w4hwzLC00

    Texas has built a dominant 21-3 halftime lead over Oklahoma on Saturday. Still, it hasn't come without incident, as star wide receiver Isaiah Bond left for the locker room with an apparent injury. He caught one pass for five yards in the first half before leaving the game.

    Bond got hit hard in the back by a defender on a high throw from Quinn Ewers in the second quarter, and before leaving for the locker room, he spent several minutes in the medical tent.

    Bond leads the Longhorns with 20 catches for 364 yards and three touchdowns this season, and he'd be an important loss if he's forced to miss any time. Stay tuned for more updates on Bond's status as the Longhorns look for a win in the Red River Rivalry game on Saturday.

